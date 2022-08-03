Drink This Now: The DILLIGAF at 9th and State

On the quieter side of the West Bottoms, cocktail lovers can find a memorable take on the traditional pisco sour at 9th and State. But it wasn’t always calm in this corner of the city.

The century-old building was once part of “the wettest block in the world.” Since prohibition, the building itself has been home to several businesses and just reopened a year ago to serve up 9th and State’s artful cocktails, wine, and beer with a side of ping-pong and the occasional live show.

The pisco sour, lovingly called The DILLIGAF, is an innovation on the classic mix of pisco brandy and lime juice.

Unlike the traditional recipe, it uses cascara’s fruity sweetness and raspberry to balance the acidity of the lime. Cascara is derived from the coffee plant but gives off a dried fruit profile when brewed. Flipped with a frothy egg white, this cocktail is a delightful summer refresher.

The DILLIGAF is part of the “Cocktails for Good” menu, with 10% of drink sales supporting the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, so you can feel good about ordering a round, or two.

9th and State is located at 1717 W 9th St., Kansas City, MO 64101. They are open Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. – 1 a.m.. Saturday from 12 p.m. – 1 a.m., and Sunday from 12-8 p.m. They are closed Monday through Wednesday.