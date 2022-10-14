Drink This Now: Sunday Dress at the Nostalgia Room

Lawrence, KS, makes quite a name for itself when it comes to its drinking culture alone. But in an off-shoot maker shop east of Massachusetts Street, the spirits don’t have to haunt the social atmosphere.

The Nostalgia Room specializes in temperate drinks that prove rightfully approachable.

One such favorite, the Sunday Dress, readily seizes a summertime wistfulness appropriately fitting for the name of the bar. The berry aroma of the blueberry balsamic base mixed in with the warm tones of basil hops and cascara tea come together to form an earthy finish.

The flavor is a perfect handhold as the season changes—a deep aura with a sprinkle of bee pollen throwback to the previous season—it’s a phantom kiss goodbye promising summer’s return, one that you can share with all your friends.

The Nostalgia Room is located above Repetition Coffee at 512 E 9th St., Lawrence, KS 66044. The fully temperate bar and lounge will be open Oct. 28, 2022. Hours TBD.