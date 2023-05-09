Drink This Now: Stone Fruit Kombucha from Lucky Elixir

Canned with a happy yellow label, Stone Fruit Lucky Elixir kombucha is a pleasant sip that is gently sweet and devoid of the vinegar taste commonly present in kombuchas. The combination of mango and passion fruit evokes tropical sunshine. A 12-pack retails for $32.

Kombucha is a sweet tea that has been fermented and then blended with herbs, fruit, and spices. The result is a bubbly, tangy tonic full of antioxidants and active bacteria cultures that are generally known to do the body good.

Lucky Elixir creators Amy and Sean Galloway began selling at the Merriam Farmers’ Market in 2015. After three years of brewing, they opened The Brewkery kombucha taproom in North Kansas City, and in 2022 were voted Best Local Kombucha in The Pitch’s Best of KC. What started as a non-alcoholic drink alternative for the Galloways now includes a diverse range of beverages, including Lucky Booch hard kombucha, a non-alcoholic IPA-style kombucha, refillable growlers, limited-release flavors, and canned seasonal variety packs.

Lucky Elixir kombucha can be found at Big Rip Brewing in NKC, Fetterman’s Deli in Platte City, PT’s Coffee, Made in KC, The MERC Co-Op in KCK and Lawrence, Hen House Markets, and more.