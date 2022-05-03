Drink This Now: Snail Jail Pale Ale from Strange Days Brewing Co.

I wonder if there is scientific evidence that beer tastes better in the afternoon sunshine on a day in the mid-70s. I believe with all of my being that that assertion is true.

The Snail Jail Pale Ale from Strange Days Brewing Company certainly was delicious as I sipped it by one of their open garage doors. The venue is complete with an outdoor patio perfect for furry friends and humans alike to lounge and enjoy.

The Snail Jail is brewed with oats and two hops varieties: Simcoe and Topaz. It’s light, crisp, and perfectly balanced so that you can enjoy several without getting too bloated. Enjoy it with a bag of Dot’s Pretzels, one of a few snacks available to munch on while playing board games over brews with your friends.

Strange Days Brewing Co. is located at 316 Oak St. Kansas City, MO, 64106. They are open Monday and Wednesday from 4-9 p.m., closed Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 4-10 p.m, Saturday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Sunday from 12-7 p.m.