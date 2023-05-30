Drink This Now: Seed of Intention at Mean Mule

Mean Mule Distilling Co. is bringing the heat this summer. The latest release at this Crossroads distillery is a Poblano Agave Spirit, fermented with roasted poblanos and twice distilled, creating a clear agave that is earthy, smokey, and crisp at 40% ABV.

According to Bar Lead, Thomas Franco, what sets this spirit apart is the early addition of the roasted poblanos to the fermentation process. Unlike liqueurs where the featured ingredient is added late as flavoring, this spirit involves peppers from the beginning. It is available by the bottle at select local retailers and Mean Mule for $36.

Seed of Intention is one of the seasonal cocktails that incorporates the Poblano Agave Spirit. Described as earthy and bright, Seed of Intention is made with Poblano Agave, matcha, fresh cucumber juice, sweet basil, lime, Golden Falernum, basil seeds, and topped with Topo Chico. The basil seeds swell and almost act as boba– giving a playful texture as the drink goes down. Expect refreshing and light with a tiny tang. At $15 each, this will not be a cheap outing because you will want to order more than one of these. Stop by soon- this seasonal drink is only available through the summer solstice, or June 21.

The Mean Mule Paloma is a $10 staple on the cocktail menu. This is made with Mean Mule SILVER agave, fresh squeezed lime, Pamplemousse Giffard, grapefruit, and sparkling mineral water. With its effervescent sweet and tart profile, it is no wonder that the Paloma is a best seller.

The Seed of Intention cocktail should be reason enough to visit, but Mean Mule has even more to offer. From weekly specials like 40% off for service industry workers on Sundays, to $7 draft cocktails on Wednesdays, or live music from DJ Thundercutz or Manor Records partners, there’s always something fun happening. Don’t miss the iconic Mean Mule vending machine in the back! Additional offerings include bags of barrel aged coffee, cocktail kits to take home, a private space to rent for events, and distillery tours.

Mean Mule Distilling Company is located in East Crossroads at 1733 Locust St., Kansas City, MO 64108. Bottles of Mean Mule spirits can be purchased at the distillery, as well as local liquor and grocery stores. Order it in your favorite cocktails at local spots like The Bourgeois Pig, Pearl Tavern, Mass St. Fish House & Raw Bar, Afterword Tavern & Shelves, and many more.