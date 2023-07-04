Drink This Now: Nightclaws at Nighthawk

This is the club you are looking for.

In the basement of downtown’s Hotel Kansas City, you can hear a brass band or a DJ, order a strawberry daiquiri shot or an Uncle Nearest neat, and munch on spiced popcorn or cake bonbons. On top of that variety, there’s no cover, no dress code, no reservations, and food is served all night. Nighthawk knows what the people want, and it provides.

The unassuming section of their menu titled “Nightclaw Setlzers” is a selection of four house-made canned cocktails for $12. The price may seem steep for a seltzer, but these are no common concoctions.

The Pineapple variety hits with a depth of surprise as a prominent pineapple-infused Aperol hits the senses first. Like all of the Nightclaws, the carbonation is minimal, but the alcohol content sits at a slightly elevated 5 – 5.6% ABV. Other ingredients include pineapple-infused vodka and pineapple Jarritos.

Top sellers include Cucumber Key Lime– a fresh and authentic sip made with vodka, gin, and Lime LaCroix; and Grapefruit– bringing a sweeter and straightforward taste. Lemon Almond rounds out the offering. This beverage is inspired by Italian Ice and uses almond grappa as a grounding flavor. The result is tart, complex, and fun.

When ordering a Nightclaw, expect fresh and crisp. These are batched each Tuesday in a room next to the bar. The staff mixes, cans, seals, and even hand-labels each can weekly. Each beverage behind the bar is shelf-stable, and the decision to batch shots and cocktails helps them to serve patrons with speed and consistency.

The Lemon Almond variety has been my go-to, but since tasting them all for this story, Pineapple (perhaps more aptly named, Pineaperol) has taken top spot. It has a weaker scent than others, which makes for even more of a surprise when the flavor hits. It is best when it’s very cold, and thankfully the low carbonation allows this to be consumed quickly. And speaking of favorites, the house chips and dip is a must. $4 gets you a basket of crispy, fresh potato chips and a cool dip that is a perfect companion to the Nightclaw or a basic beer.

Beyond the canned cocktails, Nighthawk has a pool table, happy hour from 7-8 p.m., and live music. The upcoming lineup features DJ Jonisthewblack on Friday, July 14; Shakedown Strings on Thursday, July 20; Lorna Kay’s 1 Night Stand on Saturday, July 29; and many more.

Nighthawk is located below Hotel Kansas City at 1228 Baltimore Ave. Kansas City, MO 64105. It is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7 p.m. – 2 a.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. Street parking and valet parking are available.