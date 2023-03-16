Drink This Now: Miel y Humo at The Primrose

Johnson Drive is alive with local culinary talent making their mark on the greater Kansas City area.

Enter The Primrose through dark velvet curtains and cozy into one of the gorgeous leather chairs or covetable couches, or up to the bar where the buoyant staff is filled with the personality to welcome you in. The Primrose has a well-rounded cocktail and mocktail menu with something for everyone. For the non-cocktail drinkers, they’ve got a handful of beer and wine options and an extensive a la carte selection of your favorite spirits.

If you’re having trouble choosing from the various drool-inducing beverage descriptions, ask your spunky bartender what they’re feeling for the day. Or, get the Miel y Humo—a mezcal cocktail often out of most people’s comfort zones. Get it anyway. The Aperol and honey tone down the smokiness of the mezcal so it’s smoother and easier to appreciate than expected. The lemon adds a nice acidity to the mix, and the tajín rim is the “cherry on top” of this delightful beverage.

Plan on ordering another one as soon as you’ve finished the first. It’s that good.

The Primrose is located at 5622 Johnson Dr., Mission, KS 66202.