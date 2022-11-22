Drink This Now: Mexicolada at Drastic Measures

Few places in KC take the art of craft cocktails as seriously as Drastic Measures. Co-owner Jay Sanders takes to social media to show behind the scenes of the meticulous ingredient curation. The preparation of tinctures, infusions, and garnishes can take weeks. For example, while most bars use traditional lemon and lime juice, Drastic Measures concocts their own “super-juice” using citric and malic acid to expel oils in fruit peels. This creates a stronger juice with a longer shelf life.

This lime super-juice is apparent in the Mexicolada. Described on the menu as a “needlessly complicated pina colada riff leaning into fragrant cooking spices”, this bright drink is made with charred pineapple infused Uruapan Charanda Blanco Rum, toasted cumin-coconut cream, and the lime super-juice. The Mexicolada goes down easy, and is like a party on the tongue. One guest described it as grown-up lemon lime Gatorade, but 100x better.

Other cocktails that stand out include the Measured Approach, which is Drastic’s take on an old fashioned but with an unparalleled depth of flavor; or the O.P.C. (Obligatory Pumpkin Cocktail) which they assure you that you’re not basic for ordering. It is light, comforting, and much more complex than a pumpkin spice latte. The Roll Up is a deliciously unique drink that features overproof rum infused with cinnamon rolls from McLain’s Market down the street. The Roll Up packs such a punch that it is limited to two per person, but the smooth sipping will have you fooled.

Cocktails cost about $14, and you’re likely to feel generous with your tip after experiencing the level of service provided. Reservations are not a thing here- instead the speakeasy style of entrance has a chandelier that lights up green when you’re able to walk in, or red when the bar is at capacity. Once inside, the dim environment feels like a super hip living room. Drastic Measures is available for rentals on Sundays.

Drastic Measures is located at 5817 Nieman Road, Shawnee KS, 66203 and is open 4 p.m. – 1:30 a.m., Monday through Saturday.