Drink This Now: Maple Cream Cold Brew at Made In KC Café

Lean into the cozy autumn vibes with this Maple Cream Cold Brew from Made In KC Café—perfect for those surprise 80-degree days.

Nitro cold brew from Second Best Coffee in Waldo and resilient cold foam made from heavy cream balance each other for a perfectly smooth experience to the last drop. For a syrup-sweetened drink, this has just enough depth to prevent it from being too decadent to pair with a muffin or pastry. A slight aftertaste of baking spices lingers, but not as long as the caffeine.

Each of the Made In KC Café locations around the metro features the same classic seasonal drink menu made with local ingredients. Steamed Louisburg Cider is an excellent sip while meeting a friend, but if you prefer something a little stronger, there’s a rotating selection of local drafts, cocktails, and wine.

Made In KC Café is located at 1114 Baltimore Ave. Kansas City, MO 64105 and has several locations around the metro.