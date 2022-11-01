Drink This Now: Maple Cream Cold Brew at Made In KC Café

Lean into the autumn vibes with this Maple Cream Cold Brew from Made In KC Café—perfect for those surprisingly warm fall days.

Nitro cold brew from Second Best Coffee in Waldo and resilient cold foam made from heavy cream balance each other for a perfectly smooth experience to the last drop. For a syrup-sweetened drink, this has just enough depth to prevent it from being too decadent to pair with a muffin or pastry. A slight aftertaste of baking spices lingers, but not as long as the caffeine. If pumpkin spice lattés aren’t for you, this can be your seasonal go-to.

Each of the seven Made In KC Café locations features the same seasonal drink menu made with local ingredients. Steamed Louisburg Cider is an excellent sip while meeting a friend, but if you prefer something a little stronger, there’s a rotating selection of local drafts, cocktails, and wine. The newest location is now open in the Lightwell building downtown at 11th and Main—conveniently between two KC Streetcar stops.

Find a Made in KC Café location near you. Most locations open at 7 a.m. and are open seven days a week.