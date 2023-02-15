Drink This Now: Lady Loves Chai at Black Dolphin

Nothing says KC date night like sipping a cocktail at a jazz club.

Visiting Black Dolphin Lounge in Crossroads may feel like being transported decades back. Once inside and adjusted to the dimly lit interior, a romantic retro scene emerges with glittering Sputnik chandeliers and round leather booths. On weekends the lounge fills with music from a variety of KC’s best trios and quartets with their pianos, trumpets, drums, and more.

One popular cocktail is the Lady Loves Chai. This sweet drink has vodka, housemade chai syrup, Copa De Oro coffee liqueur, Carolans Irish cream, and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Fragrant spices set the tone, and the rich concoction becomes dessert-like. Vodka takes an equal spotlight, but slow-sippers can be thankful for no dilution since it was shaken with ice and not served on the rocks.

The Lady Loves Chai has a slight caffeine boost that may be appreciated for late-night activities. For those looking for caffeine from a less-sweet drink, the Kansas City Coffee would be another excellent choice. The smooth drink is made with Bulleit Rye, Carolans Irish Cream, housemade syrup, cold brew, and is served over ice.

The candle-lit darkness at Black Dolphin provides just enough veil to cuddle up closer to your date. If you’re not in the mood to go home yet, Black Dolphin’s sister spot, Green Lady Lounge, stays open later next door with the same drink menu.

Black Dolphin is located at 1813 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108.