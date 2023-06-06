Drink This Now: Krispy Girl at Servaes Brewing Company

At Servaes Brewing Company, fluidity is the name of the game. There are no flagship beers at this family-owned brewery in downtown Shawnee. Experimentation and reinvention are paramount to the Servaes team. Flowing from the rainbow taps are a variety of New England India Pale Ales, plus novelty, barrel-aged, and innovative sour beers.

An atmosphere of creativity has fostered some unique brews, like “In Pizza We Crust: Half Baked Ale,” using cooked pizza crusts from Old Shawnee Pizza for extra maltiness. The coconut variety of “Aztec Alchemist” is a heavy, decadent, and strong stout with flavors as complex yet natural as its ingredient list. It has a fragrance you’ll want to bottle up and savor forever. These brews and many more are available in their recently expanded tap room. There is ample parking, a casual atmosphere, and special treats like popcorn and house-made sodas.

Krispy Girl is a Czech Pale Lager with 5% ABV. It is brewed with three malts and a special blend of hops for a crystal-clear pale yellow pour with tropical notes of tangerine, citrus, and pineapple. Krispy Girl is refreshing and versatile. Black and purple packaging adorns the large take-home cans. Grab a four-pack, then join friends for a patio dinner where this would pair fabulously with a summery chicken salad.

Krispy Girl and other fun brews are found only on-site in Shawnee. This particular beer goes for $7 per pour and $20 for a four-pack of 16 oz. cans.

Servaes Brewing Company is located at 10921 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203.