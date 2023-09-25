Drink This Now: Espresso martini at Thou Mayest

The River Quay location of Thou Mayest is both a coffee shop and a bar in one, offering a lengthy list of herbal and caffeinated beverages, beer, wine, and cocktails, along with a small selection of snacks and baked goods. It’s a small, cozy café with bar seating and a few tables, perfect for meeting up with friends over a drink or getting some work done—and one of the few places to grab a coffee in KC past 7 p.m.

Naturally, Thou Mayest’s best cocktail is their espresso martini.

Using several local ingredients and with a slight twist on the classic, Thou Mayest’s version uses their espresso, J. Rieger & Co. Caffe Amaro, Lifted Spirits vodka, vanilla, and orange bitters. Using the caffe amaro in place of coffee liqueur makes this variation less sweet than a traditional espresso martini. The inclusion of vanilla creates balance, and a few dashes of orange bitters complement the citrus undertones of the amaro.

Shaken vigorously and strained into a chilled martini glass, the aroma of the espresso wafts across the bar before you’ve been handed the drink. When you first take a sip, you’re greeted by the thin layer of foam resting on top, juxtaposing against the silky, smooth texture of the cocktail.

The espresso martini also happens to be part of the happy hour menu, which runs weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

Supposedly, the espresso martini was first created by a British bartender when a customer asked for a drink to “wake me up and fuck me up.” Thou Mayest’s version lives up to this—luckily, if you have too many, the streetcar is conveniently located nearby.