Drink This Now: Boozy Dole Whip from Gael’s Public House

In a wild turn of events, a sports bar with a modern Irish menu and a pride flag flying out front may just be the best spot to grab a famously fruity blended drink—the Boozy Dole Whip.

Gael’s Public House opened amid the chaos of the pandemic—chaos that it embraces as an aesthetic. If you go at the right time, you’ll find a juxtaposition of sports on TV screens with club music blaring over the speakers. The bar is built on a foundation of inclusiveness and has an air of “anything and everything goes.”

While I’d normally get a beer or a gin and tonic for late-night drinks with friends, I decided to embrace the noise and go all in. A Boozy Dole Whip in the middle of winter? Don’t mind if I do.

The menu allows customers to choose their booze: coconut flake vodka, gin, rum, or tequila—all for just $10. I feel confident that any of these options would be delicious with the creamy frozen pineapple, but I was most confident in the rum.

My blended pineapple drink was filled all the way to the top of a tall hurricane glass, complete with whipped topping. It was hard not to get a brain freeze, but it’s good enough that you won’t mind.

Gael’s Public House is located at 5424 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64110. They are open Monday through Friday from 11-1:30 a.m., Saturday from 10-1:30 a.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. – midnight.