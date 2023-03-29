Drink and Dish KC: Affordable métropolitain fare at French Market, Thai boat noodles at Naree Kitchen, and Afterword’s spring menu debut

French Market is faux fur coat territory

French Market is the perfect middle-class fancy restaurant to pretend you’re a European nepo baby without going over budget.

It’s breezy, colorful, and summery, with goldenrod-colored walls, chic posters, and china cabinets filled with tea service items for sale. There are even outdoor heaters over the patio seating on the front walkway. However, it’s also relatively accessible in pricing, with a range of beverages (from $5 Kronenbourg Blanc to a $325 bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon), appetizers, main courses, and desserts for every “treat yourself” budget.

The plating is no less beautiful than the restaurant itself.

The baked chevre is a honey goat cheese dish topped with fig compote and walnuts that is lovely served warm. It’s definitely on the sweeter side, so balance it with a savory option like the Hannah fries: paprika curry fries served with pesto aioli. Although not overly flavorful, the aioli’s whipped texture is excellent.

The chicken and ham featured in the poulet cordon bleu are sourced from Arrowhead Meats and Gerber’s Amish Farm, two family-owned businesses emphasizing responsible farming. A medium-thick mustard cream sauce covers the dish, offset by a side salad of mixed greens.

On Thursdays, French Market hosts local musicians for live music sessions from 5:30-8 p.m. They do not accept reservations, so arrive early for the best seats.

The French Market is located at 6943 Tomahawk Road, Prairie Village, KS, 66208.

Naree Kitchen is unpretentious and authentic Thai with shareable portions

Naree Kitchen proves that even a refined palate can appreciate casual dining.

The chopped cucumbers in the spicy crab salad lend a crunchy texture that distinguishes it from most other variations. The spicy mayo and eel sauce contribute to a graceful mixing of components without any overpowering flavor.

The Thai boat noodles dish is an enormous bowl of delicately tangy broth with fried pork skin, bean sprouts, basil, green onion, cilantro, small chunks of pork, and fried garlic. It’s served alongside a trio of spices: chile vinegar, chile paste, and dry chile pepper.

Premium sake is usually served chilled. Naree Kitchen serves it hot, but it goes down smoothly, and the tiny carafe packs a punch. If you’re a lightweight, we suggest sharing or enlisting a designated driver before downing several cups.

Naree Kitchen Thai & Sushi is located at 7933 State Ave., Kansas City, KS 66122.

Cheffed Up debuts spring menu at Afterword Tavern & Shelves

Afterword is one of the trendiest places for young professionals and non-reclusive intellectuals to gather in the Crossroads. Since partnering with Cheffed Up, it has also begun entertaining the dinner crowd.

The limited but tasty spring menu launched last week with offerings including a charcuterie board, a grazing board (featuring pickled beet hummus), beer cheese dip, a roasted chicken salad sandwich, a meatball sub, and mac and cheese.

Mia’s Mac is cavatappi pasta and five cheese sauce served in a paper bowl and sprinkled with truffle panko breadcrumbs. Discerning foodies who have grown used to loaded mac and cheese may feel this pared-down version to be monotonous, but this simple comfort food is just that: comforting. Amid the hustle of downtown KC, Mia’s Mac is a gustatory reminder to slow down and enjoy the little things.

In direct contrast is The Devil Wears Prada, a strong and bitter espresso martini that even Miranda Priestly herself might deign to grant a favorable Yelp review (written by one of her rotating assistants, of course). This drink is for the sophisticated, busy socialite who cannot imagine tossing her phone into a fountain on a whim.

Afterword Tavern & Shelves is located at 1831 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64108.