Do you have a collection of antiques? You may want to give American Pickers a call

Missouri collectors: the time has come to lift the tarps and open the barn doors on your private antique collections. The “American Pickers” are coming to town.

The History Channel’s famed traveling-show, American Pickers, is coming to Missouri in May (if the pandemic allows) to film for their next season and producers from the show are calling for collector submissions.

American Pickers follow the unique world of antique collecting, by traveling around the nation and “picking” items from sizable private collectors to re-sell. Producers from American Pickers typically look for antique collectors with very large, unique collections to be candidates for the show.

“The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something

they’ve never seen before” says show producers. “They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”

The show will be filming and producing in accordance to national and state CDC guidelines, and plans to take COVID-19 seriously.

If you or someone you know has a private collection of antiques, give American Pickers a holler!

Include your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com, give them a call at 855-OLD-RUST, or contact them on their “Got a Pick” Facebook page.