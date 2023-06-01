Disney’s Aladdin checks all the boxes in a magical musical rendition

Disney’s Aladdin performed by the North American touring company transports audiences to a whole new world with stellar performances, clever comedy, and striking costume and set design.

The opening night performance at the Music Hall had 40-year-olds with gin and tonics howling with laughter and 7-year-olds in princess Jasmine outfits enthralled by each larger-than-life choreographed number after the other.

Truly, this adaptation of a nostalgic Disney classic is just pure fun—an escape to the most colorful and exuberant world if only for two and a half hours.

The general gist of the plot can be recalled by many thanks to the animated film and continued pop culture references.

Aladdin, deemed a street rat by the guards of the Sultan (Jafar), gets by on the streets as an orphaned boy by tricking merchants and swiping food and goods. When he meets disguised Princess Jasmine on the streets, the peasant boy is immediately smitten and heartstruck by who he later finds out is a princess.

Today’s on-stage Jasmine, played by Senzel Ahmady, is a feminist princess determined to decide her own future rather than being married off to a royal suitor who will ascend the throne of Agrabah.

Next to the sometimes sheepish and pure soul of Aladdin (Adi Roy), it’s clear Jasmine wears the harem pants in their relationship. Ahmady delivered a captivating performance with her powerful singing voice, especially shining through in the show’s most anticipated number, “A Whole New World.” The audience was simultaneously captivated by Ahmady’s performance and the crew’s special effects, as Jasmine and Aladdin soared above the stage in what appeared to be an actual magic carpet (I’m guessing I wasn’t the only one who did some post-show Googling).

The production is similar to the 1992 animated film with some tweaks in plot and characters, as well as the addition of four songs that were cut from the original movie. Perhaps the most notable change is the absence of animal characters, including Aboo, Aladdin’s mischievous monkey and partner in crime, and Rajah, Jasmine’s pet tiger.

Iago, the Sultan’s evil parrot sidekick in the film, swapped his beak and feathers for a vibrant costume as he was portrayed in human form in a flawless performance by Aaron Choi. Acting as hilarious comedic relief next to the malicious Jafar, Choi’s tally of audience laughs trailed closely behind the Genie’s.

Yes, similar to the reputation of Robin William’s iconic performance as the Genie in 1992, Marcus M. Martin stole the show with his perfectly landed jokes, animated personality, and utter theatrical talent. Martin managed to

break the fourth wall without the cringe that often accompanies it, and he nailed joke after joke while sprinkling in clever modern references to Airbnb, Wakanda, and pyramid schemes.

The complete show-stopper for Martin and the entire cast, which earned a partial standing ovation mid-show, was the nearly 8-minute-long “Friend Like Me.” This number alone was a whole production in and of itself, with energetic choreography and over-the-top set design and costumes.

The number was so high-energy that I began to wonder how everyone, especially the Genie, was nailing the performance with no signs of fatigue—and in a full-body suit under stage lights, nonetheless.

A musical number that had a similar effect for me was “High Adventure,” one of the musical’s added songs featuring characters we don’t meet in the movie: Aladdin’s best friends Babkak, Omar, and Kassim. As the title of the song implies, the cheeky trio brings the audience along on an adventure to save Aladdin from the palace—with plenty of laughs and playfully melodramatic sword fights.

One factor that sent the show over the top was the costume design by Gregg Barnes. The talented Barnes helped performers instill the magical feeling of Alladin’s world as the ensemble and actors continued coming on stage in new dazzling outfits in nearly every number.

The seamless choreography, featuring big movements and props like colorful scarves and swords, demands your attention against the backdrop of Bob Crowley’s equally impressive and dazzling set designs.

On top of the top-notch production qualities, the show brings all the positive parts of nostalgia. There is a simple delight in seeing lines you didn’t even know you remembered from a childhood favorite reimagined by talented artists on stage right in front of you.

With shows running until Sunday, you can still catch Aladdin at the Musical Hall. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.