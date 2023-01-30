Disney and Y2K nostalgia lights up The Truman

On Friday, January 27, it wasn’t rock or fresh hip-hop blasting inside The Truman. This time it was a young crowd screaming songs from High School Musical and Destiny’s Child. Le Petite Fête, an entertainment group from Florida, brought the sounds of Disney and the early 2000s for a free-spirited and nostalgic dance party.

With a title like “This Is What Dreams Are Made Of,” it served as an instant litmus test for whether one would enjoy the show. In the line wrapping around the venue, some guests brought their Paulo, some linked arm in arm with their Miranda, and others brought Gordo and the whole crew.

The hazy venue had a reminiscent teen smell of Abercrombie’s Fierce cologne but with a grown-up kick of vodka and self-assuredness. A dozen or so guests enjoyed a sparse VIP/21+ loft. This show appeals to an age group that is energetic enough to fill the dance floor—vape pens or Boulevard Quirks in hand—and eschew the comfort of the elevated lounge that would presumably be full of chaperones if it weren’t an 18+ show.

“Perfect Day” by Hoku kicked off the party—recognizable from the opening scene of Legally Blonde and setting the tone for a night of bright pop fun with a hint of angst. Bops by The Cheetah Girls, Ashley Tisdale, The Jonas Brothers, and the Nickelodeon show Victorious hyped the crowd.

A rowdy Disney Channel trivia game of guess-the-baby-photo provided an entertaining break. Teams named “CD,” “flip phone,” and “iPod” identified toddler celebrities like the Sprouse twins, Raven Symone, and Selena Gomez.

The dance party continued with “Forever” by Chris Brown, affectionately known as Jim & Pam’s wedding song from The Office. Gwen Stefani, Ashley Tisdale, and the boy-band-style songs from High School Musical kept the party going. It was not uncommon to see dancers break out in official choreography from movies and music videos.

The second mid-show activity was tremendously entertaining. Individuals and duos took to the stage for a lip sync battle and performed like their life depended on it to songs like “I Want It All” by Sharpay Evans/Ashley Tisdale and “Low” by Flo Rida and T-Pain. Everyone at the show gave their best main-character energy, but these performers were A-list movie stars.

Nelly Furtado and Timbaland’s song “Promiscuous” was the most requested song of the night. “Candy Shop” by 50 Cent and “Lip Gloss” by Lil Mama showed off how low and slow the KC audience could drop it. Hannah Montana’s “Hoedown Throwdown” line dance was not as much of a hit as the DJ expected it would be, but then the KC crowd kicked ass with “Gives You Hell” by The All-American Rejects. Lesson learned: Don’t put our midwestern city in a box.

Dressed in various cliques and styles from the Y2K era, the crowd brought their bling, velour, chunky platforms, gaudy prints, army pants, and flip-flops. The costumed pop mob danced, sang, and screamed the night away to songs from Spice Girls, Britney Spears, Pitbull, and deeper cuts from shows like Laguna Beach and Lemonade Mouth.

The energy in the venue was high and kind. The atmosphere was a mashup of a theater-kid party and a ladies’ bathroom on a drunken night out, but with laser lights. This niche-style show demonstrates that there is truly something for everyone. There’s fun to be had. You just have to look for it.

Le Petite Fête throws pop culture-obsessed dance parties around the U.S. They’re known for Taylor Swift-themed dance parties, but the next Disney and early 2000s events in the region are scheduled for March. 23 in Little Rock, Arkansas, or March 25 in St. Louis. Follow along on Instagram and TikTok to see what pop culture revelry is next.

Photos by Sarah Sipple