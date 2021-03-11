Dish & Drink KC: A new ice cream shop brings a Lawrence favorite to KC, Crossroads groceries, and where to get your St. Pat’s fix

Check it out: Cookies & Creamery opens in South Kansas City

Fans of Lawrence’s Sylas & Maddy’s now have a new spot in South Kansas City to get their sweets fix. Cookies & Creamery is now open in the renovated Red Bridge Shopping Center (533 East Red Bridge Road). Along with the new Wonderscope Children’s Museum, Crow’s Coffee, and Red Bridge Barrio, Cookies & Creamery is at the center of a much-needed retail and dining upgrade for the area.

Cookies & Creamery is owned by Kiffany and Steve Bosserman, who have operated Cottontale All-Natural Cotton Candy since 2017. The shop carries ice cream, ice cream sandwiches made with Mary’s Mountain Cookies (and also rolled in chocolate chips or sprinkles), Shatto milk products, Cottontale’s cotton candy, and more. Follow. Cookies & Creamery on Instagram for new flavors, offerings, and updates on an official grand opening.

New in the Crossroads: Crossroads Market, the first grocery store in the Crossroads in decades, opens at 18th & Holmes

While Crossroads residents and visitors have abundant options for dining and drinking, one amenity that has sorely been lacking for decades now has been a grocery store. That years-long wait has ended with the opening of the locally owned Crossroads Market at 640 East 18th Street (18th Street & Holmes Road). While the grand opening officially takes place on March 20, the store is currently open (and offering a 15% discount on all items) until that opening takes place. Community Grocery aims to offer healthy food and drink options, including organic produce, organic products, and grass-fed meat, as well as beer, wine, and spirits. The market is open from 7. a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Also new: Le Chronic Cafe is opening Saturday in City Market

If you’re missing the City Market’s Beignet, you should keep an eye on Le Chronic Cafe, opening this Saturday in the City Market at 419 Main Street. Le Chronic is owned by Bryan Merker, who owned both of the former Beignet locations. Le Chronic Cafe promises to be eclectic, with a menu that includes items like Hungarian goulash, mozzarella-stuffed meatloaf, and eclairs. Le Chronic will be open on weekdays from 11 a.m.–8 p.m., on Saturday 10 a.m.–8 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Let’s eat: Need a St. Pat’s fix?

With any luck, this St. Patrick’s Day might be one of the last COVID holidays. And though we’re definitely not out of the weeds as far as dining out is concerned, KC-area diners can still enjoy some holiday fare, including shepherd’s pie, Guinness mussels, and of course, corned beef and cabbage. Below find a list of a handful of the most tempting options.

Q39: Pick up a corned beef brisket Reuben sandwich ($13) or a corned beef brisket plate, served with new potatoes, root vegetables, and cabbage ($20). This special is only available on March 17.

Summit Grill: Choose from a selection of traditional Irish dishes, including Shepherd’s Pie ($13.95), Dublin Coddle ($6.95), and Corned Beef and Cabbage ($16.95). Happy hour specials are available as well. St. Pat’s specials will be available at Summit Grill locations from March. 12-March 17. Check out the whole Summit Group restaurant family—all of its restaurants, including Third Street Social and Pearl Tavern, will also be offering specials.

Plowboys BBQ: Their “Rub Me for Luck” sandwich special, available March 17, features a collaboration between Plowboys, Meshuggah Bagels, and Helga Mustard. Plowboys’ smoked pastrami, cooked with Bovine Bold Rub, is slathered with Helga Mustard, shredded. cabbage, on a fresh Meshuggah bagel ($9.50).

We’ll post more St. Pat’s specials next week.

