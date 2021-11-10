Dish & Drink KC: A beloved location reopens in Westport, and an inclusive sports bar and restaurant opens on Troost

Check it out: The Peacock opens in Westport Nov. 20

Though it’s been years since Ragazza made the corner of Central Street and Westport Road Kansas City’s coziest spot for a bite, this location will soon serve as home to a new type of neighborhood restaurant when The Peacock opens Friday, Nov. 19 at 301 Westport Road.

The Peacock is owned by Jeffrey Schmitz and Gene Switzer, who also own Bistro 303 next door. The 50-seat restaurant will feature a menu crafted by chef Brian Mehl (Plate, the Pressed Penny Tavern) and inspired by a range of global comforts, including peri peri chicken, tom kha gai, za’atar seasoned pork, and much more.

It will also feature a full cocktail bar and wine list. You can also try appetizers like brussels sprouts with crushed peanuts, pickled red onion, and honey; and calamari with guajillo pepper, fried leeks, and radish. Other entrees include a slow-braised, chicory coffee-rubbed lamb, with whipped potatoes and mustard greens.

“We wanted a place for people to gather that felt quaint, inviting, inclusive, and focused on the cuisine, and that’s exactly what The Peacock is,” says Schmitz via a press release.

A daily happy hour will run Tuesday through Saturday from 4-6 p.m. and features $7 small plates and specials on drinks.

Beginning Nov.r 19, the Peacock will be open from 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and from 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Also new: Gaels Public House and Sports opens at 54th and Troost

In the former home of Mike’s Tavern and Brady’s Public House at 5424 Troost, a new sports bar and restaurant recently opened its doors to customers: Gaels Public House and Sports. While at first glance Gaels might seem like a typical KC bar, this one is a little more special than you might think.

Gaels is an LGBTQIA+ friendly sports bar with about 30 giant TVs that has officially been designated as a “Safe Place” for youth in crisis and serves a few Irish dishes, plus pizza and bierocks. In addition to the sports stuff you can expect—Chiefs games, KU and Mizzou basketball, and more—Gaels also features DJs and live music, and it seems we can expect lots of holiday and other theme nights to come, based on the taste of Gaels we’ve gotten on Instagram.

Gaels is owned by Derrick Bachmann, who opened the doors just a few weeks back. Bachmann, who has managed restaurants including Ragazza and Bistro 303 is focused on creating an inclusive space that is welcoming and comfortable for guests and staff alike.

Bachmann and his team took the building down to the studs and focused on enhancing its existing art deco features, expanding the outdoor patio, and opening up the floorplan. The result is a venue that looks and feels a lot bigger than its former incarnations.

The food menu is definitely eclectic. Here you’ll find some bar staples like guacamole, pizzas, mac and cheese, and chicken tenders, but you can also try Scotch eggs, Cottage Pie, beef-stuffed bierocks with house-made chips, and more.

Gaels Public House & Sports is open Monday through Friday from 11-1:30 a.m., Saturday 10-1:30 a.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to midnight.

Officially designated Safe Places are indicated by the bright yellow “Safe Place” signs. They are affiliated with the National Safe Place Organization, and youth experiencing homelessness or other forms of crisis can come to these spaces to be connected with professionals trained to assist youth from diverse backgrounds and to connect them with relevant services. This is very cool.