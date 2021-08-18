Dish & Drink KC: Two pop-ups to seek out this summer, plus a new Palestinian spot in the Eastside

Get ’em if you can: Pizza from Devoured and baked goods from Little Butter Bakery

Jhy Coulter and Kelsey Earl have a few things in common: both are local women have made names for themselves starting on Instagram and then quickly beyond with their home-based, from-scratch recipes. Their pop-ups have only gained in popularity throughout 2021, with a buzz that is well-earned.

Coulter is the mind behind Devoured, which offers wood-fired pizza, chunky cookies, and other treats (Coulter calls these ‘snackums,’ and we like that very much). A former chef under executive chef Brandon Wynn at the Webster, she’s had plenty of experience playing with flavors and texture even prior to her stint as a pizzaiolo.

Unfortunately, the pandemic caused her to lose a corporate kitchen job at UMB Bank, but if not for that sad event there would be no pizza for regular non-bank types. Coulter and Devoured regularly pop up at art events like the Strawberry Swing and as well as at events at The Black Pantry. She offers pizzas topped with combinations like jalapeño bacon jam, black garlic ricotta, pecorino, parmesan, and basil (the ‘Martyz Spread’); and portobello spread, zucchini, and fresh blistered tomatoes (the Vegan Bae). As well, don’t forget there are the snackums. Keep an eye on Devoured’s Instagram account for one-off pop-ups, as well as for events at which you can find Devoured’s pizzas. (This Saturday, August 21, Devoured is popping up at Cinder Block Brewery (110 East 18th Ave, North Kansas City).

Like Coulter, Kelsey Earl found herself with some unexpected time to cook at home during the pandemic. Earl has worked at local establishments including Yoli Tortilleria and Dodson’s Bar & Commons, but she seems to really be on to something with Little Butter Bakery, which officially debuted this year. The almost weekly pop-up, which she runs out of her home in Brookside, includes selections of cookies, like pie crust crumble cookies with preserves, in addition to chocolate chunk and skillet brownies. But it also includes the enviable bakery boxes, each stuffed with four unique offerings. Recent selections included ripe tomato tarts, brioche bierocks, blueberry cornmeal cakes, peach honey buns, and much more. All are made with seasonal ingredients and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. You have to be quick to snag one, so keep your eyes trained on Instagram.

Check it out: Baba’s Pantry is now open on East 63rd Street

If you ever find yourself craving crispy falafel or savory chicken shwarma, Chef Yummy is here for you. Actually, he’s pretty much always been there. Chef Yummy, also known as Yahia Kamal, has long been a fixture in KC’s food scene, although one that’s been more behind the scenes. You might recognize the line of Mediterranean products available at dozens of local grocery stores under the name Yummy’s Choice, or remember him from past ventures including Marble Top Cafe and the south Holmes Road Restaurant Chips and Dips. Kamal is a longtime Kansas Citian with Palestinian roots, and Baba’s Pantry, which he co-owns and operates with his sons, Omar and Kamal, represents his latest work. The restaurant opened late last month.

Located on East 63rd Street, Baba’s Pantry focuses on the items that Kamal has perfected: baba ghanouj, kebabs, and yep, that schwarma, made to order. You can also pick up tabbouleh and fattoush salads, and even house-made baklava, as well as grab-and-go items like labneh, pickled turnips, and fresh hummus.

Baba’s Pantry is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.