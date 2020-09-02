Dish & Drink KC: Your new favorite wine shop is in the Crossroads, Ravenous (at last) opens Friday, and this week’s can’t-miss dish

Check it out: Big Mood Natural Wines

You’ll be easily and quickly forgiven at Big Mood Natural Wines (2020 Baltimore Avenue, Ste 102) if you don’t know what natural wines are. The brand-new Crossroads wine shop, which is owned and operated by industry veterans Richard Garcia, Liz Zoeller, and Jamie Zoeller, specializes in the stuff (truly—it’s all you will find here). Garcia makes it all easy to understand, despite there (as of yet) being a strict definition of natural wine. Generally, he says, natural wines as those made from grapes that haven’t been treated with chemicals including pesticides and herbicides, and are often picked by hand instead of by machines. Later, when those grapes are made into wine, that wine is not chemically altered with additives to change color, flavor, or texture—a process he says is surprisingly common with most winemakers. Natural wine resultingly can be funkier, more tart, and even more yeasty than typical wine, and sometimes even a little bit cloudy in appearance. Truthfully though, unless you are experienced with the nuances of different wines—like say, you’re a sommelier—you aren’t likely to notice that much of a difference. It’s just good, unaltered stuff, and whatever flavor profile you enjoy in a wine, you can find a natural wine to suit that preference.

Big Mood’s breezy, bright store carries dozens of selections, from tart whites to full-bodied, dusky reds, and everything in between, as well as a small selection of wild cider. In the future, Garcia and the Zoellers plan to host occasional events, and will make wine available by the glass at a custom wine bar that will be situated in the living room-like loft in the space. Currently that space is home to a vintage stereo and a vinyl collection, something from which is always playing while the store is open. While because of Coronavirus concerns it’s not yet a good time to saddle up to that soon-to-be-cozy bar, it’s easy to see how Big Mood will be ideally situated for Crossroads post-work drinks, as well as future First Fridays. In the meantime, though, it’s perfect for picking up great bottles to enjoy at home. See what they have to offer on their website, or visit Big Mood on instagram. The shop is open Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dish of the Week: The Whole Bird from the Post

Operating out of the kitchen at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar (4817 Roanoke Parkway), the Post is serving up glorious fried chicken, along with sides like cayenne sugar-dusted hush puppies, farm vegetable fried rice, and skillet cornbread with maple butter. About that chicken: so yes, there is no shortage of good fried bird in Kansas City, but the Post (which, like Jax, is also owned by Dave Query’s Denver-based Big Red F Restaurant Company) is offering some stuff that’s worth taking note of. Chef /partner Brett Smith developed the recipe, which utilizes humanely raised chicken that is brined in milk before being dredged in gluten-free flour and pressure fried. You can get the chicken traditional style or Nashville hot (you can’t lose either way).

Event of the Week: Ravenous opens at Parlor

Nothing is a sure thing anymore, even when literal signs are in place. Chef Michael Corvino’s Ravenous, originally slated to open months ago in the courtyard at Corrigan Station, just announced it will now open inside of Parlor food hall at 1707 Locust Street. Corvino and his wife and business partner, Christina, have tirelessly worked at Corvino Supper Club to adapt their service model and menus – and with the addition of an ionization system into their HVAC, even their building – to the endlessly difficult work of running a restaurant through a pandemic. The move to Parlor presented a fresh opportunity for Ravenous, and so, this Friday, diners at Parlor can get in on the famous Corvino cheeseburger, the super melty mushroom burger, Bolognese-drenched tater tots, hand pies, and more. Go to ravenouskc.com for more info.

A few more events to look at:

A reservations-only Kentucky Derby watch party at J. Rieger & Co. Distilling Company

Rochester Brewing and Roasting Co.’s 1-Year Anniversary Party

A private (or virtual) Woodford Reserve tasting with Waldo Thai