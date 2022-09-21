Dish & Drink KC: Wild Rose Bistro’s different kind of grilled cheese, Pink Negronis at The Campground, and Blip’s drinkable Moon Pie

Wild Rose Bistro’s Grilled Watermelon and Halloumi cheese

The Classic Cookie has added a new dining concept to its space—the Wild Rose Bistro. The newly added savory kitchen is on a mission to highlight seasonal ingredients from local farmers and vendors. Focusing on foods that are locally grown and in season challenges the bistro to get creative with its menu each week.

A dish that remains a staple on the menu is the grilled watermelon and halloumi cheese topped with sweet tomato confit and a sunflower seed gremolata. The textures are dynamic yet pleasant, with the crunchy watermelon contrasting the creamy cheese. Salty and sweet blend together harmoniously with the addition of tomato and sunflower.

If you are gravitating towards an entrée, the bone-in pork chop is a must-try. Sourced from Farrar Family Farms, the heavenly pork is a source of pride for the kitchen and is served with charred onion marmalade, potatoes, and salad.

Wild Rose Bistro is located at 409 W Gregory Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64114. They are open Thursday through Saturday from 4:30-9 p.m.

The Campground’s Pink Negroni

Negroni Week may be over, but we’re not over Negronis. Luckily, The Campground serves four variations of this classic Italian cocktail. The house Negroni is a no-frills libation, while the Orange Negroni and Negroni Sbagliato are delightfully bitter with melon and berry infusions.

The drink that stands out among the four, however, is the Pink Negroni. It is composed of an unfiltered high-proof gin, bitter Bianco (think Campari, but clear), house rosé vermouth, and a French gentian aperitif. This decadent concoction is distinctively smooth with its flavor notes of stewed strawberries and grass. The cocktail is subtly sweet and earthy while still retaining that signature, but not overwhelming, bitterness.

The Campground is located at 1531 Genessee St., Kansas City, MO 64102. They are open Thursday through Sunday from 5-10 p.m.

To the moon and back with Blip Roasters

Pumpkin Spice Lattes are out—Moon Pie Lattes are in. Blip Roasters has decided to forego the traditional fall seasoning of pumpkin spice and is opting for a graham cracker crumble instead. The Moon Pie Latte is inspired by the favorite American snack, Moon Pies, and is sweetened with housemade marshmallow syrup. The nostalgic drink is topped with a skewered chocolate-covered marshmallow, homemade mocha drizzle, and graham cracker.

We highly recommend the iced version of this latte as it allows you to have the best of both worlds—chilled coffee with warm, sweet camping flavors to enjoy those last days of summer.

Blip Roasters is located at 1301 Woodswether Rd., Kansas City, MO 64105. They are open Wednesday from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Thursday through Tuesday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.