Dish & Drink KC: Upcoming pop-up deliciousness from Snack Bar, patio season approaches at J. Rieger & Co.’s Electric Park

This pop-up concept from Fox and Pearl’s Darren Carter serves the snacks of your dreams

If you live for a good snack, Darren Carter has got you covered.

He’s the creator, logistical director, and head chef of Snack Bar—his side hustle when he isn’t being the event director over at Fox and Pearl and Night Goat Barbeque. Simply put, he does it all, and it’s hard work with delicious benefits.

The dishes are ever-changing and rely on techniques that are friendly to a one-man show with simple tools at his disposal. They are often smoked, roasted, fermented, pickled, or preserved, creating layers of rich and out-of-the-box flavors that handily fit inside of a single cooler.

Each pop-up—which happens every few Tuesdays at Big Mood Natural Wines among other spots—usually features three to four items to snack on. Last month’s lineup included a lamb merguez sausage with fermented zhug (a Yemeni spicy green sauce), charred and pickled fennel, and sweet cream on pita bread.

Another past contender was a charred scallion pimento grilled cheese smothered in smoked broccoli butter and parmesan and served with a gochujang vinaigrette for dipping.

Carter challenges you to redefine your concept of snacking. He capitalizes on the trend of small plates designed to be shared with others, but he tweaks it to be shared with yourself as a form of escape and self-care.

He just wrapped up his most recent pop-up yesterday, but fear not, because another one is on deck for Saturday April 30 at Fetch in the West Bottoms from 12-2 p.m.

There are a few surprises that he’s still conceptually cooking up, but patrons can expect to see a flatbread with charred eggplant cream, warm basil dressing, and a pecan and golden raisin relish; a tostada with an oxtail and ash cippolini jam, radish salsa cruda, poblano powder, and fresh cheese; and maybe even a grilled cabbage wedge salad with aged cheddar, pickled mirepoix, fried chickpeas, herbed buttermilk aioli, and a ranchero dressing.

Snack Bar will be slinging good eats at Fetch, located at 1101 Mulberry Street, Kansas City, MO, 64101 Saturday April 30 from 12-2 p.m.

Patio season is back, and Electric Park Garden Bar is inviting you to imbibe

Ah, day drinking. You know it, you love it, you might regret doing too much of it on Sunday when Monday morning hits. Regardless, it’s always better in warmer weather.

Ring in the season at Electric Park Garden Bar on the grounds of the historic J. Reiger & Co. distillery when it officially reopens Wednesday April 13.

The outdoor oasis will have the booze flowing, and patrons can enjoy their drinks by fire pits, on a swing set, or in lounge seating.

Signature libations will include the Giddy-Up and Draw, made with salted peanut KC whiskey, vanilla, and Andy’s root beer. If you just had to dab a bit of drool off your chin after reading that, don’t worry, same.

A frozen Caffé Colada will also be on the menu, featuring caffé amaro, KC whiskey, pineapple, and coconut. Or if you’re really in the summer mood already, go for the Rambled, a boozy snow cone made with your choice of spirit, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, and lemon cordial.

There will be plenty of bites available as well via the Electric Park food truck. Highlights include the Electric Fries, which will come in three different varieties that are still being finalized.

Chef Charles d’Ablaing, formerly the owner and chef at Brookside Poultry Company, will also be serving his famous fried chicken thighs. A pulled pork sandwich will also grace the menu, topped with pickled red onion and house made barbecue sauce.

The patio will be open for all to enjoy Wednesday through Thursday from 3-10 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. – midnight, Saturday from 12 p.m. – midnight, and Sunday from 12-9 p.m.

If you like to plan ahead, tables for big groups are also available for reservation via the distillery’s website.

J Rieger’s Electric Park patio bar is located at 2700 Guinotte Ave Kansas City, MO 64120. It will open for the season next Wednesday April 13.