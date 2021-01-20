Dish & Drink KC: Two new options for Thai, plus Canary opens in midtown

Check it out: Thai Now Delivery and Thai KC are now open

Chef Pam Liberda’s celebrated restaurant, Waldo Thai, has become a cornerstone in Waldo’s dining scene for its ingredient-driven and ambitious Thai cooking, as well as its cocktail program. Now, KC diners who prefer or need delivery, as well as more casual fare, have brand-new options from Liberda, including a spicy fried Thai chicken sandwich, saap saap fries (“tasty” fries), Thai doughnuts, dumplings, and more.

Responding to the greatly increased demand for to-go and delivery options, Liberda and her team developed Thai Now Delivery which in addition to the items mentioned above (Thai doughnuts!) includes classics like Drunken Noodles and Pad Thai, as well as crispy garlic wings. Thai Now Delivery, as readers might be able to put together, is only available for delivery. Carryout and dine-in are still available for Waldo Thai. Thai Now is available from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. every day. Visit Thai Now’s website to view menus and to order.

If would like even more Thai food in your life (and who would not), KC Thai has also just opened in Overland Park (12250 West 135th Street). KC Thai, which opened in December, is owned by chef Penny Mufaka and her husband and business partner, Doug. Mufaka immigrated to the United States from Phichit, Thailand, about 25 years ago, and began working in restaurants after coming to Kansas City. Her self-made success is impressive on its own, but then there’s the food. The usual Pad Thai and crab rangoon suspects are on the menu, of course, but you can also get specialties like the tangy, spicy Crispy Tamarind duck (pictured above), as well as dishes like Phat Phet, a spicy red curry with pork belly. KC Thai is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Visit KCThai.com to see the menu and for online ordering options. Dine-in, carryout, and delivery are all available.

Also new & noteworthy: Canary

Nestled into the tony Netherland apartment building and hotel at 3835 Main Street is Kansas City’s newest cocktail bar and restaurant, Canary. Owned and operated by Beau Williams and Keely Edgington Williams, who also own Julep in Westport, Canary is both a ground-level restaurant as well as a rooftop cocktail bar. Downstairs in the restaurant, executive chef Mark Dandurand (formerly of Fond in Strang Hall), has created a menu that is both approachable and elevated. You can get a burger here (made with local beef), but you can also get caviar service. Other dishes include chicken thigh popcorn chicken with Brussels sprouts, smoked trout rillettes, and green chile pork stew.

To drink, choose from a tidy and tasteful selection of cocktails, yard and premium beers, and a variety of sparkling and still wines. The bright signature Canary cocktail features vodka, freshly squeezed pineapple and lemon juices, coconut, turmeric, ginger, and egg white. The Soft Conspiracy, perhaps itself a tribute to the “secret” bar inside of Julep, features smoky blended scotch, aperitivo, and orange curacao.

Canary is open on Monday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight, and on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to midnight. Visit canarykc.com for more information and to make reservations.