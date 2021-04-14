Dish & Drink KC: Torn Label Brewing Company is debuting a restaurant next week, plus upcoming farm dinners and market openings

Check it out: Torn Label Public House is opening next week

It turns out that the folks over at Torn Label Brewing Company (1701 Campbell Street) have been up to something. For the past year, owners Rafi Chaudry and Travis Moore have been planning, remodeling, and prepping not just for an expanded space, but an entirely expanded experience. Next week, on Friday, April 23, Torn Label Public House, a new restaurant within the brewery, will officially open.

The restaurant will be helmed by chef Vince Brink (former executive sous chef at Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room) and will feature seasonally inspired fare that, naturally, will pair well with beer. Grand opening details will be shared via social media, though events planned for Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24 will be limited due to social distancing and COVID-related safety measures.

Eat Your Veg: Farmer’s Market and CSA Updates

Local farmers are beginning to sell 2021’s first Spring produce in earnest, and there are a bunch of different ways you can come by some of the tastiest, healthiest stuff our region has to offer. Farmer’s markets are also about to get rolling in earnest. A few choice farm/market updates:

Overland Park Farmer’s Market: This weekend is the first market of the year for the Overland Park Farmer’s Market (8101 Marty Street). Like last summer, the market is operating as a distance market at the Matt Ross Community Center a few blocks from its traditional location. What you can find here: ready-to-eat stuff from Veloute French Market (fresh frites and French pastries), Ibis Bakery, Taco Naco, and Yoli Tortilleria, veggies from Thane Palmberg (a restaurant-favorite farmer), Two Sisters Farm, several graduates of the New Roots for Refugees program, and many more, plus locally-produced meat, eggs, kombucha, and lots, lots more. The market runs from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through the fall.

New Roots for Refugees: You can pick up a weekly selection of seasonal veg from participants in the New Roots for Refugees Program (an incredible organization which you should learn more about if you aren’t already familiar). New Roots’ Farm Share Program is its new alternative to the CSA – you can pick up one or several weeks’ worth of produce by pre-purchasing a plan. It’s a good trade – you support the scholarship and work of the farmers in the program, and you get excellent food in return. Sign up here.

Urbavore Urban Farmstead is also starting to sell its produce and products through a weekly pickup. You buy your stuff via their website each Wednesday by midnight, and pick it up on Thursday. This week they’ve got fresh eggs, nitrate-free bacon, bread, and root vegetables.

Kansas City Community Gardens has a cool-weather plant sale this Thursday, April 15. Pick up starter onions, leeks, cauliflower, kale and more for your garden at low prices that also support Kansas City Community Gardens’ mission to make healthy food available for everyone in our city. If you’re not already a member, go for it. It’s practically free and supports critical programs in Kansas City. Doooo it.

Boys Grow also announced their first farm dinners of the season, slated for Sunday, May 16, and Sunday, June 6. The May 16 dinner features chef Vaughn Good (Fox and Pearl) with dessert from Seven Swans Creperie. The June 6 dinner will feature chef Carlos Mortera (Poi-O), and dessert from Christopher Elbow’s Fairway Creamery. Sign up for Boys Grow’s newslettter (scroll to the bottom of the page) for early access to tickets, or keep an eye on their Facebook page for the release on Saturday.