Dish & Drink KC: Tipsy treats at Tiki Taco, gourmet snacks at Maps Coffee & Chocolate, and pizza and espresso at 1900 Barker

Tiki Taco

Whether you’re drunk or sober, Tiki Taco is serving up an extensive fast-food menu that caters to individuals from all walks of inebriation. Since being under new ownership, the California-style taqueria has created an elevated menu that features greasy street tacos, hefty burritos stuffed with curly fries, loaded nachos, quesadillas, and more.

The taco protein options are endless, with traditional choices like carne asada, chorizo, and al pastor, but more creative options are also available such as sweet chili shrimp, jerk chicken, and a few plant-based options. We highly recommend the Thai Fried Chicken taco. The tangy marinade is simplistic in its approach but extra delightful when wrapped in a tortilla. The cocktail menu is full of fruity drinks mixed with plenty of rums, Jarritos, and citrus.

The taco joint has a colorful, “hang loose” atmosphere and is hard not to love with Burrito Mondays (offering $1 off all burritos), house-made salsas, and the Tiki Choco dessert (a variation of the original Choco Taco). Tiki Taco welcomes the late-night crowd and has opened another location on Troost.

Tiki Taco is located at 1710 W 39th St., Kansas City, MO 64111, and 5400 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO 64110. They are open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – midnight. They are closed Sunday.

Maps Coffee & Chocolate

Hidden within a strip mall in downtown Lenexa, Maps Coffee & Chocolate is one of the most unique spots where you can post up with a caffeinated beverage. Upon entering is a quaint rustic café area surrounded by exquisite chocolate products. Just behind the coffee shop counter is an entire production area in which coffee beans are roasted, and chocolate is created from scratch.

The innovative shop is hands-on with both crops, producing distinctively decadent flavors. Specialty chocolate bar flavors include Coconut Milk Chocolate, Chili Pepper Passion, and Everything Bagel Bar, while the coffee bar serves incredibly smooth pour-overs. Maps Coffee & Chocolate is the perfect spot to indulge, whether it be for yourself (there are chocolate samples galore), or to grab a gift of locally made craft chocolate and coffee beans.

Maps Coffee & Chocolate is located at 13440 Santa Fe Trail Dr., Lenexa, KS 66215. They are open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. They are closed Sunday.

1900 Barker

In East Lawrence, at the end of a residential housing block, you’ll find the hidden bakery and café known as 1900 Barker. The understated eatery is consistently awing folks with its extraordinary pastries and rich coffee.

Seasonal items often grace the food menu but not without 1900 Barker’s high standards. Their take on a “meatball sub” includes local lamb and beef meatballs simmered in au jus, topped with eggplant tahini, feta, and arugula on a toasted baguette. Comfort foods remain cozy but have the added twist of superior baking skills and fresh produce.

Despite the bakery’s flaky croissants and other delicate French pastries, the pizza has been their surprising claim to fame. Served pan style, the pies are extra fluffy and enveloped in a crispy charred crust. It’s difficult to tell where the crust begins and the cheese ends as they blend in a gooey, melty delight.

The current seasonal offering of pizza with bright and juicy butternut squash, onions, and microgreens is sure to turn you into a gourd lover if you aren’t already.

1900 Barker is one of those rare places where grabbing a smooth espresso to pair with your savory pizza would not be an outlandish concept. It’s that good.

1900 Barker Bakery and Café is located at 1900 Barker Ave., Lawrence, KS 66046. They are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.