Dish & Drink KC: The Sandwich Edition

Black Dog’s meatloaf sandwich

The colder weather may have many of us in hibernation mode, but Black Dog Coffeehouse in Lenexa serves us a reason to brave the cold. Among a menu full of the typical coffeehouse fare sits a seasonal elevated take on the familiar favorite—the meatloaf sandwich.

The dinner-inspired sandwich is cooked similarly to a pâté. Ground beef and seasonings are formed into a loaf pan and pressed overnight to keep the meat bound. After the overnight process, the meat is seared on a flat top until golden brown and topped with melty American cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, mayo, and house pickles. It’s all served on a soft brioche bun freshly made from the connected Ibis Bakery.

One thing is for sure—you won’t be missing the ketchup glaze. The sandwich is rich and savory but unpretentious. Just like meatloaf should be.

Black Dog Coffeehouse is located at 12815 W 87th St. Pkwy., Lenexa, KS 66215. They are open daily from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Rare tomago sandos at King G

While the tomago sandwich is not as on-the-nose seasonally, it’s still worth going out of your way for, as King G is one of the only places that serves it in Kansas City. Located in the heart of the Crossroads, King G specializes in sandwiches that are approachable but also leave a mark on your palate.

“Tomago” means egg in Japanese, and oddly enough, that is the best description of this sandwich as it’s composed of only three ingredients—hard-boiled eggs, Kewpie mayo, and Shokupan (milk bread). Sliced on the diagonal, the sando is served with egg yolks perfectly cut in half for a satisfying view. The sandwich is bread heavy and incredibly straightforward but a must-try for any lovers of the classic egg sandwich.

The sides are not to be overlooked at King G. You can commit to an egg-themed lunch as we did (note that no regrets were had) and order the house-made deviled egg potato salad or enjoy the in-house brined pickles. You really can’t go wrong.

King G is located at 500 E 18th. St., Kansas City, MO 64108. They are open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Fried goodness at Happy Gillis

Happy Gillis, the Columbus Park breakfast and lunch eatery, is no stranger to frying up the usual morning foods. However, the fried bologna sandwich is one of the more unique crispy delights currently offered, and to answer your question, no—there’s no Oscar Meyer meat to be found.

The sandwich consists of thick slices of crispy mortadella topped with a fried egg, sharp cheddar, pickles, and mustard aioli, all on a potato bun. To add to the textures, the bread is slightly seared for a crunchy, juicy concoction. The house-made pickles add vibrant flavor to the savory elements, and the gentle smear of aioli goes a long way in creating a well-rounded lunchtime special.

Happy Gillis is located at 549 Gillis St., Kansas City, MO 64106. They are open Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.