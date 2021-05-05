Dish & Drink KC: Two new spots for Tacos in Waldo and South KC, and you can now finally drink outdoors in downtown Shawnee

Check it Out: Two new spots for tacos in Waldo and South KC

There can never be too many tacos in this world, and in the past several months diners in Waldo and the adjacent slice of South KC have two new options for fresh, made-to-order street tacos. Both are well worth your time. First, Taco Cacao, a food truck which enjoys a permanent spot at 7927 Wornall Road, just around the corner from KC Bier Company (a visit to both makes for a great afternoon). Taco Cacao is the baby/little cousin to Cacao Restaurante, the underrateed full-service Mexican/pizza restaurant on 103rd and State Line. Taco Cacao, like its parent restaurant, is flavor-forward and playful (its logo features a cartoon pig served up in a taco shell). The menu here is pretty streamlined: choose from six fillings, including birria (more on birria in a sec), chicken al pastor, Tex-Mex ground beef, pork cochinita (a tangy red sauce), Asada (steak), or mixed veg, and then take them home in taco or burrito form.

About birria – it is somewhat of an internet craze for a reason. To make a birria taco, slow-cooked beef is placed into a corn tortilla, dunked in the fatty broth the beef was cooked in, and then flash fried. It is terrible for you and incredibly wonderful at the same time. Maybe just don’t eat one every week if you can resist. (Taco Cacao’s birria is going to tempt me almost every day.)

Taco Cacao is open every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and again from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (closed Sunday evenings). You can order online for pickup, or take care of business in person. All tacos are $2.25 and under.

Also new is Str-Eatz at 99th and Holmes, a special trip-worthy taco and torta shop that probably deserves a less goofy name (opinion mine). Str-Eatz is managed and operated by KC kitchen Juan Zavala, and is owned by Penny and Doug Mufuka, who also own Thai House in the same shopping center as well as the soon-to-open Bamboo Penny’s in Leawood. Str-Eatz specializes in made-to-order tacos including jerk-spiced fried cod tacos and slow-cooked carnitas, as well as things like crispy shrimp and crab tostadas, chile relleno burritos, enchiladas, and …barbecue wings. (Is it a rule that all restaurants south of 63rd Street in KCMO must have wings on the menu?). Str-Eatz is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Enjoy it while it lasts: Outdoor food and drink in Downtown Shawnee

In news that can go into the better late than never category, the City of Shawnee, Kansas, has designated a four-block area around the intersection of Johnson Drive and Nieman Road as a “public consumption area.” This means you can finally drink alcohol outside here – great news for the handful of restaurants and bars in the neighborhood who have long lobbied for the change. And bars and restaurants are jumping on it, including Jay Sanders’ Drastic Measures cocktail bar (which, woo hoo, also now takes credit cards), Transport Brewery, and Servaes Brewing Company. So go forth and imbibe (safely) in the sunshine.

