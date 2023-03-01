Dish & Drink KC: Sylas and Maddy’s St. Paddy’s Day scoops, crispy chicken at Butterfield’s Bakery, and London inspo at Kate Smith Soirée

Kate Smith macarons

Kate Smith Soirée, originally a vendor in the Lenexa Public Market, has taken over the former Clocktower Bakery space in downtown Overland Park. The boutique bakery will continue to sling its signature macarons out of the Lenexa Public Market, but the new brick-and-mortar space makes room for extra sweets and fun.

Inspired by London bakeries, a wall covered with pink florals and a neon sign that says “Stay Sweet KC” is the perfect backdrop for enjoying a cup of tea with your sweet treat. Not to mention, the pink velvet seats help take the romantic vibes to the next level. A glass case houses an incredible selection of drool-worthy macaron flavors, and as your eyes continue to graze along the counter, you’ll find lemon ginger scones, blueberry cream cheese danishes, slices of lemon poppyseed bread, blackberry rolls, and more.

Despite the seemingly endless variety of baked goods, the crisp yet delicate macarons reign supreme. Flavors like lime coconut, chocolate peanut butter, toasted s’mores, fluffernutter, and mint chocolate chip are decorated with gold splatter or a thin chocolate drizzle. The inside is moist, giving that beautiful contrast of textures that makes macarons so unique.

Choose from a selection of teas from Savoy Tea Co. or an espresso-based coffee drink to pair with your sweets. Keep an eye out for tea parties and macaron classes at this stunning new location.

Kate Smith Soirée is located at 7911 Santa Fe Dr., Overland Park, KS 66204.

Butterfield’s Bakery’s chicken sando

The sister business to Kate Smith Soirée, Butterfield’s Bakery and Market delivers a much homier vibe centered around traditional Midwestern eats and comfort food. Located as a vendor in the Lenexa Public Market, you can get your Kate Smith Soirée macarons but also indulge in classic breakfast and lunch dishes.

It’s hard to go wrong with the menu, as most items are familiar favorites like chicken salad sandwiches and southwest salads, but the Fire Bird sandwich proves that Butterfield’s doesn’t cut corners. The spice-rubbed fried chicken sandwich is topped with a creamy jalapeno slaw and a smear of chipotle mayo on a soft brioche bun. Between the jalapeños, spice rub, and chipotle, this sandwich packs a gentle amount of heat that pairs well with the crispy, savory chicken. The bun is toasted to deliver that extra punch of pillowy goodness, and the pickles are delightfully briny and crunchy.

The market offers grab-and-go options like protein balls, cakes in a cup, salads, and more, making Butterfield’s a one-stop shop no matter what you may be craving.

Butterfield’s Bakery & Market is located at 8750 Penrose Ln., Lenexa, KS 66219.

Sylas and Maddy’s Yellow Brickle Road

This homemade ice cream shop, with two locations in Olathe and Lawrence, has been a beloved local institution for over two decades. Not only can you indulge in shakes, malts, and towers of chocolate sundaes, but the shop slings over 40 different flavors of handmade ice cream. Feel free to stick to the classics like chocolate chip cookie dough, rocky road, and mint chocolate chip, or try something new like Irish cream, cappuccino chip, or carrot cake.

While the ice cream shop consistently serves up crazy good scoops, one of their most original and noteworthy flavors is the Yellow Brickle Road. It’s a vanilla base ice cream blended with bits of brickle throughout. If you’re unaware of what brickle is, think buttery toffee. Combining caramelized butter with creamy ice cream, it is a decadent blend that will satisfy your sweet tooth. Get it scooped into a homemade waffle cone that is doused with green sprinkles to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Sylas and Maddy’s is located at 1101 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, KS 66044, and 11925 Strang Line Rd., Olathe, KS 66062.