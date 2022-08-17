Dish & Drink KC: Shrimp dumplings at PokéSan, late-summer cocktails at Drastic Measures, and robusta cold brew at Café Cà Phê

PokéSan’s homemade shrimp dumplings

PokéSan Sake Bar and Lounge allows guests to customize their own poké bowls and choose from a variety of proteins, colorful toppings, and homemade sauces. The ingredients are fresh, crunchy, and satiating.

The poké joint is showing that they specialize in more than the traditional Hawaiian cuisine with their newest menu star, chili crisp shrimp dumplings. There is no doubt that they are made in-house. Garnished with cilantro and green onions, the appetizer is lightly tossed in chili and fried peanuts to deliver a moderate spice level.

PokéSan is located at 1513 Grand Blvd., Second floor, Kansas City, MO 64108. They are open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday from 12-10 p.m., and Sunday from 12-9 p.m.

Drastic Measures’ new summer menu

Drastic Measures has dropped their new summer menu fashionably late, and we’re not mad about it. The bar’s sophisticated cocktails are so consistently well-balanced and approachable, that we’re happy to drink them any time of the year. Nevertheless, the new menu items are here to save us from the August heat.

The Bizzy Body cocktail includes a curry spiced gin, London Dry gin, raspberry distillate, fennel pollen tincture, honey, and lemon juice. It is served with a honeycomb engraved ice cube, so think of a Bee’s Knees but with more depth. The addition of raspberry adds a subtle tartness that brightens the entire drink.

The owner’s favorite is Beets by Jay Vol. 11, consisting of grapefruit gin, beetroot brandy, lemon juice, and cinnamon syrup. This zingy and sharp innovation is undeniably impressive and easy to drink.

Other unique ingredients featured on the new menu include roasted sweet corn, acidified watermelon, and Korean chili syrup.

Drastic Measures is located at 5817 Nieman Rd., Shawnee, KS 66203. They are open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. – 12 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. They are closed Sunday and Monday.

Café Cà Phê’s new cold brew

But first, Vietnamese coffee. Along with a stunning new brick-and-mortar location, Kansas City’s first Vietnamese coffee shop, Café Cà Phê, is now serving up a new cold brew coffee drink. This special brew is made of 100% robusta beans, which is hard to come by in the metro.

Unlike the commonly used arabica beans, robusta beans have double the amount of caffeine and less sugar and fat with flavor notes of tobacco, prunes, and graham cracker. If you’re looking for something slightly less caffeinated but iced, The Saigon is a decadent blend of condensed milk and drip coffee.

Café Cà Phê is located at 916 E 5th St., Kansas City, MO 64106. They are open Wednesday through Monday from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.