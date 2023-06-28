Dish & Drink KC: Seasonal specials at Bistro 303 and The Littlest Bake Shop

Bistro 303 is *chef’s kiss*

Even knowing that Bistro 303 is a gay bar, you might be surprised to walk into a restaurant so completely crowded with men. If you’re a young, bisexual woman like me, you might even start asking yourself, “Am I allowed to be here?” The answer is yes. Bistro 303 is for everyone, and you’re not just allowed—you’re more than welcome.

With as busy as it gets, it might take some time to flag down a server, but the full bar is well-staffed and someone friendly will help you out soon. In the meantime, glance over the French-inspired menu.

Happy hour runs from 4-6 p.m. with small plates ranging from $4-8 and from pommes frites to escargot en croute.

Friday is Chef’s Seasonal Choice night at the bistro. This week’s special was Rainbow Trout Almondine, served with cauliflower purée, sautéed asparagus, and almond-lemon brown butter.

Flaky, tender, nutty fish, paired with a vodka lemonade “Hey Daddy” and loud synth music—elegance at its finest.

Chef Paul Mullins has been with Bistro 303 for its entire 22-year run, and it shows. The menu is as well-rounded as it is satisfying, from the chicken strips to the linguine.

The bartenders are similarly gifted with strong pours, and that comes in handy when you have to repeatedly hear yourself ask out loud for a “Hey Mama.”

Bistro 303 is located at 303 Westport Rd., Kansas City, MO 64111.

The Littlest Bake Shop pulls a sneak attack

The Littlest Bake Shop is Kansas City’s first wholly gluten-free and vegan bakery—and it is suspiciously good. It’s the kind of good that makes you eyeball the BLT in between bites and think, There’s no way this is vegan.

The bakery uses plant-based “meat” products like Thrilling Foods bakon to create tasty brunch items that give traditional breakfast spreads a run for their money.

Owner, chef, and cookbook author Iris Green concentrates on texture, which is the most common complaint that people have about gluten-free goods. If you didn’t know about The Littlest Bake Shop’s mission statement, the difference wouldn’t even cross your mind.

The 59th and Dine features two pillow-soft pancakes sandwiching tofu scramble, sausage, Thrilling Foods bakon, and cheeze. This warm, melty goodness is served with lettuce, salsa, syrup, and the choice between herb-roasted potatoes, potato salad, or fruit. It tastes clean and wholesome, like what a health influencer might feed her kid on camera.

In addition to being extremely transparent about ingredients and potential allergens, The Littlest Bake Shop prioritizes using all-natural colors and flavors in its baked goods. Bakery items change weekly based on the ingredients available seasonally, which are often locally sourced.

The Littlest Bake Shop is located at 645 E. 59th St., Kansas City, MO 64110.