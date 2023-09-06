Dish & Drink KC: Seafood Ravioli at Cupini’s and Shrimp Diablo Pasta at Stone Canyon Pizza

Stone Canyon Pizza has been for families since 1995

My parents have been known to visit Stone Canyon Pizza twice a week. If they’re going out for dinner for their birthdays, their anniversary, or any other special occasion, they’re probably going to Stone Canyon. When deciding where to go to college, my parents encouraged me to apply to Park University so that I could work down the street at— you guessed it— Stone Canyon.

Because this restaurant has become the backdrop to so many of my family memories, I can recall its decor vividly. The black-and-white bear painting scared me as a kid. I Instagrammed an artsy photo of the neon sign out front as a teenager. My sisters and I used to excuse ourselves to the women’s bathroom and then try to pull up a door beneath the mat in the second stall. I mourned the transition from triangular to circular chips in their nachos. I fork-fenced my sister for the last of the Fire Island Shrimp.

The last few times I’ve been there with my parents, we’ve all agreed that our favorite is the Shrimp Diablo pasta. It’s served with red peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and a semi-spicy alfredo sauce. I typically have a weird thing about rotini pasta, but that certainly does not apply here. Tangy, crumbly feta cheese plays a starring role here, as the acidity works well with the spice. Plus, all pasta dishes come with a roll, and I love a bread + sauce combo when finishing off a plate.

My mom typically orders something different from everyone else. When we were kids, she resigned to swapping meals with us when we decided we didn’t like what we ordered. The habit stuck, and now she’s always offering to give me half of whatever she has. This time, it was the Turkey, Bacon, and Avocado Sandwich with fries. (I got her into avocado!) She personally would’ve gone lighter on the mayonnaise, but the ingredients were fresh, and so filling that I got to steal most of her fries.

Stone Canyon Pizza has two locations at 15 Main St., Parkville, MO 64152, and 504 NE 70th St., Gladstone, MO 64118.

End your summer with Cupini’s renovated patio

There’s a lot to love about Westport.

It’s more walkable with better (free!) parking than the Crossroads or downtown. It has a diverse range of locally-owned businesses. Every time I pass through, I’m struck by the gorgeous murals, historic brick buildings, and twinkling lights.

For 20 years, Cupini’s has been a small part of what makes Westport so magical.

Owner Franco Cupini attended the Culinary School of Rome, cooked for luxury hotels and famous clients, and even worked for the former president of Italy, Giovanni Leone, at one time—so you’re pretty much getting the royal treatment when you dine here.

The recently renovated patio out back is partially covered, and the perimeter is lined with greenery. It’s the perfect place to enjoy Cupini’s Thirsty Thursday ($10 bottles of select wine all day) or the Saturday special ($12 carafes of sangria before 4 p.m.).

When I visited a few weeks ago, the heat relented for a much more temperate, enjoyable Saturday evening. Local musician Brian Jones played a mix of his favorites and crowd requests, including “Closer to Fine” by the Indigo Girls, which he dueted with an enthusiastic audience member.

It was one of the most relaxing nights I’ve had all summer.

Over the course of three hours, my friend Sara and I shared a carafe of peach sangria— not enough to get either of us drunk, but enough to give us a pleasant buzz while the sun set overhead.

As we ordered at the counter, we were given our desserts along with our table marker, and I couldn’t resist trying a bite of my lemon raspberry-coconut cake before our main course arrived. It’s light and airy, a divine combination of my favorite flavors where neither the sweet icing nor the moist cake beneath outdoes the other.

I’m not a huge fan of carrot cake, but I enjoy it on occasion, and I tried a bite of Sara’s. It, too, was delectable without being overly iced.

Although we ordered from the counter inside, the outdoor servers ensured we were well looked after. Our water glasses were never empty, our plates were presented and removed promptly, and there was always someone checking in to see if we needed anything else. We must’ve said more than a dozen thank-yous, but that’s why you go to a restaurant. It’s nice to have someone else take care of you for a while.

My Seafood Ravioli was presented to me with a smile by our server, swimming in marinara and white cream sauce with tender artichokes and roasted peppers. I love sauce, and I soaked up its remnants with a warm roll of bread after finishing off the pasta the next day. If Tomato Girl Summer had a signature dish, this would be it.

Sara ordered fettucini alfredo with chicken, a popular classic that Cupini’s does well. Cupini prides himself on not overusing salt, cream, or butter so that his fresh ingredients can shine on their own. This is especially apparent in the beloved basics like alfredo.

We stayed until the band cleared out, clapping loudly for every song and taking photos after to commemorate our special night. A simple belated birthday celebration turned into one of the most memorable nights of the summer thanks to Cupini’s.

Cupini’s is located at 1809 Westport Rd., Kansas City, MO 64111. Their live music schedule is posted here.