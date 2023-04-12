Dish & Drink KC: Relaxed luncheon bites at Kate Smith Soirée and breezy cocktails at Outta the Blue

Kate Smith Soirée replaces Clocktower Bakery as Overland Park’s premier tearoom

In December 2022, after 13 years of deliciously flaky pastries and hot cups of tea, the owners of Clocktower Bakery announced the imminent closure of the restaurant. Kate Smith Soirée moved in soon after, keeping the general layout and adding a floral statement wall, embroidered pillows, and lots of pink.

Although the super-soft, millennial decor takes some getting used to, the macarons are at least as good as Clocktower’s—and, quite possibly, even better. The tiny, butter-cream-filled cookies come in a rainbow of flavors, including piña colada, s’mores, passion fruit, and London fog.

The raspberry almond scones are dense, granular, and well-glazed. The mix makes for a tightly packed quick bread.

Similarly, the classic chocolate chip cookie has a real heft to it, which makes it worth splitting.

Kate Smith Soirée uses blends from Savoy Tea Co., a family-owned business based in Lenexa, Kansas. The Princess Tea is flowery, aromatic, and perfect for anyone in your life who deserves to feel like royalty.

The boutique bakery offers sandwiches and salads from its sister company, Butterfield’s Bakery. It is a verifiable option for a light lunch and a strong contender for a Mother’s Day outing. It is also bookable for events.

Kate Smith Soirée is located at 7911 Santa Fe Dr., Overland Park, KS 66204. Butterfield’s Bakery is located at 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa, KS 66219.

Outta the Blue thrives in its selection of alcohol but falls flat on the food offerings

Outta the Blue wants to be located on the west coast.

“KC’s lil oasis” is effortfully chill. Wooden swings hang from the ceiling, directly in front of tall windows that maximize the natural light. Tropical plants add greenery to the already colorful space. Upbeat pop music plays at a quiet volume.

It succeeds as a coworking space and a wine mom hideaway, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it’s not a lunch spot. Or a dinner spot. In fact, despite its long hours, Outta the Blue places little emphasis on food at all.

The most you can say about the tomato, basil, and mozzarella crustless quiche is that it’s there. The turkey, bacon, and avocado croissant sandwich is composed of fresh ingredients, but it still lacks flavor, and it’s not worth almost $9.

The baked goods are much more delectable. The almond pain au chocolat has a balanced filling-to-dough ratio and is dusted with the perfect amount of powdered sugar.

As far as drinks go, the mango black tea can’t stack up to QuikTrip’s, but the cocktail and wine menus shine.

One standout is the aptly-named painkiller. It’s made with pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut cream, and a strong pour of dark rum. Drink up, and forget you’re about to spend another summer in a landlocked state.

Outta the Blue is located at 5291 W. 116th Place, Leawood, KS 66211.