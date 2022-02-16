Dish & Drink KC: Monster milkshakes with a side of arts and crafts, plus an OP hand-pulled noodle experience

Creative Culture indulges your sweet tooth and your artistic instincts

Why choose between ice cream, cookies, cheesecake, or cupcakes when you can have all of the above?

Creative Culture, a hybrid pottery studio and gourmet milkshake bar, is serving up plenty of ways to simultaneously use your imagination and satiate your sweet tooth.

The lineup is a decadent endeavor for the eyes and the tastebuds—and there is no way you’ll have that Chiptole-esque experience of getting skimped on the toppings. Each glass is doused in a mountain of whipped cream and adorned with other various accompaniments including whole cookies, donuts, slices of cheesecake, and even generously sprinkled ice cream cones.

Patrons can choose several varieties including the Local Love with vanilla ice cream, cookie dough and a cookie, sprinkles, a whole cupcake, and a waffle cone covered in Chiefs colored sprinkles.

Another option is the Life of The Party, a vibrant pink birthday cake shake adorned with rainbow sprinkles and complete with a cupcake, whipped cream, and a sprinkled cone.

I went with the Treat Yo’ Self, a delicious chocolate fudge sundae that tastes like what I imagine a liquified brownie will taste like when some future food scientists figure out how to do that.

It is a true chocoholic’s dream, made with chocolate ice cream and brownie and topped with whipped cream, a chocolate chip cookie, a chocolate-covered donut, a marshmallow nearly the size of my hand, and finally, because it needs more chocolate, a brownie bite.

While you are downing your sugary treat, you can pick out a piece of pottery from their collection to paint. Each one is priced on the bottom and there are plenty of kitchen items, planters, and household decorations to choose from. I would highly recommend the tiny bowl, which is both affordable, adorable, and perfectly sized for a scoop of ice cream.

Once the pottery is painted to perfection, the team finishes it off in the kiln and glazes it like a donut. Then it is ready for collection in about two weeks.

Creative Culture currently has two Kansas City locations, one in Overland Park and one in Westport, but the Westport location recently suffered an electrical fire and is closed for the time being. The staff expects to reopen the Westport spot in March.

Next weekend will be the last time you can stop into the OP location, because they are moving their concept to Leawood on Feb. 25. The last day of operation in the Overland Park location will be Sunday, Feb. 20.

Creative Culture is located in the Prairiefire shopping center in Overland Park at 5601 W 135th Street, Suite 2220, Overland Park, KS 66223. That location will be in operation until Sunday, Feb. 20. Its new location in Leawood, opening Feb. 25, will be located at 5235 W 116th Place, Leawood, KS, in the Park Place shopping center. The Westport location, which is closed until some point in March, is located at 207 Westport Road, Kansas City, MO 64111. All location hours are currently 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Keep an eye on their Instagram for further updates.

Dinner and a show at Overland Park’s Magic Noodle

If you’re a big fan of hibachi restaurants, then take it up a notch with a visit to this ode to noodles.

Magic Noodle in Overland Park is an eatery centered around the art of Chinese hand-pulled noodles, and the process happens right before your eyes.

Guests can watch the dough being smacked, slapped, and stretched to perfection before being tossed into a vat of boiling water and landing in their dish.

I don’t know much about how noodle pulling works, but it’s clear that it is labor-intensive and that the staff who do it must have an amount of arm strength that I can only dream of achieving.

There is no shortage of options on the menu. To start, guests can choose from a variety of classics like crab rangoons or gyoza dumplings, or you can go with one of several skewered proteins.

I chose to sample the scallion pancakes and sesame balls, both of which I drowned in the housemade chili oil and ate in about 0.2 seconds. If you order the sesame balls, they are delicious little spheres of hazard: be warned that the sweet red bean paste can ooze out all over your hands if you bite with too much force.

Once you get to the noodle section of the menu, it will be hard to decide what to choose. There are so many kinds of vegetables, noodle shapes, broths, and toppings to choose from, but rest assured, whatever you go with will satisfy.

After much contemplation, I ordered the Triple B, a noodle soup with beef stock, braised beef brisket, pickled radish, cilantro, and scallions. The beef truly melts in your mouth, the noodles are just the right consistency, and the cilantro gives it that zing of freshness that once again makes me thank the universe that I don’t have the cilantro soap gene.

You’ll find that in addition to a lot of hungry humans, there’s also an animatronic friend making its way through the tables. A robotic waitress named Bella delivers dishes to customers, announcing her arrival with a proclamation that “Bella’s on the way!” As much as robots kind of freak me out, I’ve got to admit it’s pretty cute. Plus, it’s hard not to like something that is an on-demand server of one of my favorite foods.

Magic Noodle is located at 8013 W 159th St, Overland Park, KS 66223. It’s open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m.-10:30 pm. Friday and Saturday.