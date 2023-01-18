Dish & Drink KC: Lucky Boys pizza and sweet treats at Mud Pie Vegan Bakery

Mud Pie Bakery’s vegan treats

Mud Pie Bakery is changing the game when it comes to making plant-based treats. For those with dietary restrictions who miss indulging in the usual butter and cream-based desserts, Mud Pie’s delicious vegan baked goods are here to give you what you’ve been longing for.

Behind the display case, you’ll find no shortage of innovative pastries—cream pie donuts, glazed cinnamon rolls, pepper jack roasted red pepper scones, and tart cherry orange muffins, to name a few.

The Affirmation Cupcakes are particularly noteworthy as they are the bakery’s take on the nostalgic chocolatey Hostess Cupcake. Instead of the quintessential line of piped icing across the top of the cake, Mud Pie squiggles various phrases of positive affirmations such as “go for it” and “you matter.” For added effect, we suggest asking the server to pick an affirmation out for you.

Once you’ve processed your therapeutic icing message, you’ll be pleased to bite into cake and find a dollop of frosting waiting for you on the inside. The childhood classic is so rich and moist and is a delight for vegans and non-vegans alike.

The bakery also holds a full coffee bar to make your morning pit stop complete.

Mud Pie Bakery & Coffee is located at 7319 W 95th St., Overland Park, KS 66212.

Lucky Boys’ pies

Lucky Boys has all the quintessential dive bar elements—a pool table, a U-shaped bar as the centerpiece, and a graffiti mural. The West Bottoms setting beckons you to have a refreshing drink after a long day’s work.

As luck would have it, the bar provides not only a great atmosphere but also great bar food. The menu offers the necessities: Louisville hot chicken sandwiches, cheeseburgers topped with caramelized onions, veggie burgers, and fillet-o-fish with a housemade remoulade. Each sandwich and burger is served between two soft Farm to Market egg buns, and there is no shortage of fries throughout the menu (the poutine is smothered with cheese curds and a hearty mushroom gravy).

Not seen on the regular menu, however, are the bar’s glorious personal pizzas, available only on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Patrons can build their own pies, starting with a base of traditional tomato or vodka sauce. Top it with your choice of proteins like pepperoni or Italian sausage, and continue to build with cheese and veggies. The chewy crust is a Farm to Market creation that receives a beautiful char from the oven.

Out of all the good eats at Lucky Boys, the pizzas are worth planning your weeknights around. They’re light with a fluffy crust yet tender with personalized toppings and straight-from-the-oven warmth.

Lucky Boys is located at 1615 Gennessee St., Kansas City, MO 64102.