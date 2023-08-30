Dish & Drink KC: Late-night snackage at KC Daiquiri Shop and Taqueria la Nueva

Taqueria la Nueva is here for your queso cravings

If you’re out partying at Missie B’s and get a strong case of the munchies, then you don’t have to go any further than next door to satisfy your hunger.

Taqueria la Nueva’s Westport location is conveniently located down the street from a slew of bars, and it has an adjoining parking lot. It’s the perfect place to sober up with a plate of tacos ($2.50 each), burritos ($11.50), tortas ($11.50), quesadillas ($11.50), or nachos ($12.50).

Choose from a wide list of meats including asada, buche, birria, pork carnitas, cachete, lengua, suadero tripa, chorizo, and— of course— chicken.

The chips are kept in a warmer up front, but the thick, creamy queso more than makes up for it. The appetizer can double as a hasty dinner if you don’t have time to line your stomach before taking shots.

The quesabirria taco ($3) is everything you’d expect. Cheesy, juicy, meaty goodness with a side of consome. They don’t skimp on the fixings here.

Although I wish the al pastor taco came with onion, cilantro, and lime, the meat is crispy and the tortillas are soft. The tacos are also reasonably priced ($1.95 on Tuesdays!) and filling, the two most important qualities when dining out after a few drinks.

If you’re not feeling like waking up to a hangover tomorrow, you can still have a fun, fruity drink. Taqueria la Nueva serves chilled Sangrίa Señiorial, a non-alcoholic sangrίa that’s surprisingly tasty.

Taqueria la Nueva has two locations at 3906 Waddell Ave., Kansas City, MO 64111 and 12561 Antioch Rd., Overland Park, KS 66213. They are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Life’s a party at KC Daiquiri Shop

KC Daiquiri Shop may be based on a concept from Dallas, but its vibes are the purest mashup of Kansas City and New Orleans.

Sometimes, getting food after a night out can feel like throwing the towel in, especially if it’s before midnight. This is not the case at KC Daiquiri Shop, which keeps the party going with a local DJ and immaculate frozen, boozy drinks.

This Black-owned business combines Cajun/Creole comfort food with a high-energy atmosphere that can be enjoyed while sitting down and feasting on some of the most delicious, satisfying meals around.

Po’ boys are served with shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage, or fish and a side of fries, sweet potato fries, or fried okra. It’s $13 for one of the best sandwiches I’ve ever eaten, complete with lettuce, tomato, and the Daq sauce that made my eyes glaze over. There’s a $0.50 upcharge for sweet potato fries or okra, and although any side you get will be worthwhile, I chose the okra and have no regrets. Pop one into your mouth and you’ll see what I mean. I can only describe the savory, seasoned batter as *chef’s kiss*.

The extensive menu of house mixes is enough to make your head spin, but worry not! You can avoid indecision by ordering the house special, a mix of as many flavors as the server can fit in the cup. The full array includes pineapple, strawberry, mango, Hulk, 187 Octane, Hurricane, Hypnotic, GA Peach, and lemonade. A “personal” cup is $11 and 16 ounces, while “pleasure” is $13 and 24 ounces, “professional” is $16 and 32 ounces, and “party” is $26 and a whopping 64 ounces.

Although daiquiris are in the name, there’s also a full bar, so don’t be worried if frozen drinks aren’t quite your jam.

KC Daiquiri Shop has two locations: KC Daiquiri Shop at 1116 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64106 and KC Daiquiri Shop Bistreaux at 8725 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66212. They are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.