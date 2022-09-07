Dish & Drink KC: Juicy brews at Limitless Brewing, fresh finds at Messenger, and vintage vibes at The Snack Shack

Limitless Brewing’s JoCo Juice Hazy IPA

Limitless Brewing is a hidden gem tucked away in Lenexa. The brewery prides itself in being community-focused, so it is no surprise that the local favorite on tap is the JoCo Juice Hazy IPA. This Johnson County-inspired drink is fruit-forward with a strong grapefruit flavor up front.

Citrusy and vibrant, this beer is an easy drinker, approachable, and the ideal sipper for the final days of summer. Despite Limitless Brewing frequently changing their beer menu, JoCo Juice is the single beer patrons can always find on hand and is considered a staple among their brews.

JoCo Juice is sold in 16 oz. 4-packs in select liquor stores and is available on tap at restaurants and bars across the metro.

Limitless Brewing is located at 9765 Widmer Rd., Lenexa, KS 66215.

Messenger Coffee’s new menu on Grand Blvd.

One of Kansas City’s favorite coffee shops, Messenger Coffee Co., is switching up their menu with elevated takes on classic dishes at their spacious Grand Blvd. location.

The Cuban sandwich consists of house-made braised pork shoulder, shaved pit ham, fontina cheese, yellow mustard, and pickles stuffed in an Ibis Bakery Pain de Mie roll. To finish, the sandwich is buttered and pressed on a griddle. The result is a tangy and melty delight.

A familiar dish, the Croque Madame, is done right with its salty ham, traditional Mornay sauce, and Ibis Pain au Lait (a super soft white bread), topped with a sunny-side-up egg.

The Barley and Quinoa bowl was made with the vegetarian folks in mind with an aromatic barley and quinoa medley mixed with a parsley sauce and garnished with Tahini dressing, crunchy fresh vegetables, and pita bread.

These noteworthy items are among the many gracing the menu and will be available until mid-November.

Messenger Coffee Co. is located at 1624 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108. They are open daily from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Snack Shack brings vintage vibes to Johnson Drive

The burgers are meaty, the vibes are retro, and the shakes are reminiscent of a McDonald’s Mcflurry but much, much better.

The Snack Shack’s new location in Mission is humble with its simplistic menu and quaint interior, but the food is beyond satisfying.

The burger options are indulgent classics and stacked high (there’s also a house-made vegetarian option). The side options of onion rings and hand-cut fries are crispy, and best of all, there’s a 50/50 option to receive the best of both worlds.

Sandwiches include a tenderloin and a crispy chicken, and hot dogs are also available. And because it deserves a second mention, the Oreo shake is thick, creamy, and just divine. The rest of the desserts continue the ‘50s diner theme with items such as ice cream cones, malts, root beer floats, and cherry limeades.

The Snack Shack is located at 6018 Johnson Dr., Mission, KS 66202. They are open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. They are closed Sunday and Monday.