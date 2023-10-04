Dish & Drink KC: Tree Hugger Kitchen’s Baja Phish Tacos and Headrush Roasters delightful Harvest Moon Matcha

Baja Phish Tacos at Tree Hugger Plant-Based Kitchen

My main excuse for not going vegetarian is that I have a hard time getting myself to eat. That may sound strange for a food columnist to say, but it’s true. I often struggle with maintaining a healthy appetite, eating whole meals, and introducing variety to my diet. It’s especially difficult for me to get enough protein, which is why I never do more than entertain the thought of going veg.

If I was going to dive into vegetarianism (or commit fully to veganism), I’d want my meals to look something like the menu from Tree Hugger Kitchen.

Tree Hugger is owned by husband-and-wife team Phil and Mandy, who converted to veganism relatively recently (only five years ago!)

They graduated from a food truck to a brick-and-mortar location in Riverside, where they now operate a super-zen hangout with fairy lights, patterned throw pillows, gender-neutral bathrooms, and artist residencies. There’s even a shelf of board games available for patrons to borrow.

For me, the joy in eating at restaurants is in being introduced to dishes that I would never think to make myself, and I found this in the Baja Phish Tacos ($15). First of all, I’ve never even considered eating marinated palm hearts, especially as a textural substitute for fish. But, combined with cilantro-lime cabbage slaw, sweet corn, guacamole, and an ample amount of Baja aioli, this dish is more than a great stand-in— it’s able to stand on its own. It’s also served with chips and Margarita’s Salsa. I’m a strong believer that all proper meals need sides, and this rounded out the tacos nicely.

When I go back, I’ll be sure to try the popular Buffalo Mac Wrap ($13), which includes mac n’ chz (vegan, of course), tater tots, bac’n bits (soy), jalapeños, buffalo sauce, and sour cream drizzle (made from soy and cashews).

I love that the water cooler is filled with lemon water. There is something about drinking infused water that makes me so proud of myself and how good I’m being to my body. I love that there are mason jars to drink from instead of cups. I wish that there was reusable silverware available instead of plastic.

I felt comfortable enjoying this space for a few hours, even after I finished my meal. The huge floor-to-ceiling windows at the front provide lots of gorgeous natural light. Although business was slow while I was there, I felt welcome to write and read, even when I was the only one in the dining area.

Tree Hugger Plant-Based Kitchen is located at 1841 NW Vivion Rd. Riverside, MO 64150.

Harvest Moon Matcha at Headrush Roasters Coffee & Tea

Headrush Roasters’ Harvest Moon Matcha Latte tastes like roasting marshmallows— the perfectly toasted, golden-brown ones that accompany a good campfire. It’s sweet like nights spent swapping stories at Girl Scout camp. It’s earthy like searching for dry tinder.

It’s clear that quality ingredients are prioritized by husband-and-wife team Eric and Nancy Schneider, and this is especially evident on the fall menu with the aromatic Orange Cardamom Latte and Pumpkin Vanilla Chai. A quick scan of their about page reveals that Nancy grew up in Yunnan, China (the literal birthplace of tea), which is all the more reason to trust the Schneiders’ expertise on brews. You can even pick up a few ounces of loose leaf (I suggest the Yunnan Black!).

Headrush is located within an affluent shopping area, which makes it easy to cruise around the shops with your to-go cup. Or, if you prefer to set up camp, there’s indoor and outdoor seating available, the latter of which is surprisingly large and complete with a pavilion and U-shaped couches. Books and board games are available for your entertainment pleasure on a shelf against the back wall.

The Mulberry Drive location is a perfectly nice place. It’s clean and busy, with a large menu of drinks and even some pastries in the case beside the cash register. I’m a little suspicious of frequenting places adjacent to neighborhoods that make my jaw drop with the sheer enormity of the houses, but Headrush isn’t snobby. There’s plenty of space to spread out, and the atmosphere subtly encourages community with its seating set-up and borrowable games.

Headrush Roasters Coffee & Tea has two locations at 4115 N Mulberry Dr., Kansas City, Missouri 64116, and 7108 N. Oak Trfy., Gladstone, Missouri 64118.