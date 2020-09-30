Dish & Drink KC: Hit up the KCK Taco Trail, a new Jamaican restaurant to try, and a Beet Festival with beer

Check it out: The KCK Taco Trail and new East Side Eats

Do you have the iron stomach it will take to complete the full KCK Taco Trail this month? Throughout the month of October, thanks to the KCK Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, you can win some cute prizes (t-shirts, stickers, flags) if you hit up a number of the city’s genuinely noteworthy taquerias. The opportunity exists pretty much every day of the year to reward yourself with great tacos, but we always like a bonus. Different rewards are available for hitting different benchmarks: Five restaurants nets you a decal, 15 gets you taco sauce, and so on.

If you’re down to try, prepare yourself—there are 47 participating restaurants, including some of our perennial favorite taco spots: El Camino Real, Supermart El Torito, Carniceria y Tortilleria San Antonio, El Pollo Rey, Tacos on Wheels, and Ninfa’s, among many, many other great spots. And while it should be noted that there are tons of great taco spots in Kansas City, Missouri as well, the sheer number of taquerias in KCK putting out excellent eats every single day is pretty staggering. It is one of our city’s great culinary assets, and if you haven’t dipped your toes in, make the effort this month. And for experienced taco folk, you’ll know that it’s always a good idea to go back. Learn more here.

Order Now: Jamaican food from 1VP Restaurant

Chef Patrick Bogle and his wife and business partner Arielle James opened 1VP Restaurant (6024 Troost Avenue) this summer. Here, you can dive into a concentrated but very worthy menu that naturally includes jerk chicken, but also crispy fried chicken, oxtail, curry chicken, braised kidneys, goat head soup, and peanut porridge, among other items (including breakfast and brunch fare). There’s also fresh-squeezed juice, and some pretty luscious chocolate bread pudding. 1VP is open from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Event of the Week: Beet Fest at Crane Brewing Co.

On Saturday, Crane Brewing Co. (6515 Railroad Street) is celebrating all things beet with its first Beet Fest. Customers can either opt for a beet fest pickup pack, which includes things like beet sausages from Broadway Butcher, sauerkraut from Affare, Beet Weiss from Crane, and even beet macarons from chef JC Gregg, among other goodies. You can also opt for a socially distanced beet-themed specialty beer dinner prepared by chef Brett Atkinson of Wilma’s Good Food. Courses include a beet ravioli salad with blistered Napa cabbage, and beef shank with pickled hominy. Prices range from $75-100 per person before fees; learn more here.

It’s also one of the last Saturdays of the year for the Overland Park Farmer’s Market, which this year has demonstrated some pretty impressive flexibility. The market has moved down the street to the parking lots at the Matt Ross Community Center (8101 Marty Street). You can still pick up great produce, fresh food items including tacos, fresh-baked goods from Ibis, French fare from Veloute, and a lot more.

