Dish & Drink KC: Hawaiian Dream pizza at Devoured, grilled PB&J at Kinship Café, and Housewife’s pot roast noodle soup

Devoured Pizza’s Hawaiian Dream pie

Ah, yes. The pizza that has people so divided you’d think it was a politician. Devoured Pizza, a pop-up specializing in wood fire oven-baked pizzas, is trying to snag the haters with their take on this controversial Hawaiian pizza flavor combo.

The Hawaiian Dream pie has a red sauce base topped with mozzarella and white cheddar cheese, chimichurri, grilled chicken, pickled jalapeños, pineapple, and a pineapple serrano drizzle. The saltiness of the cheese and tomato sauce balances the sweet pineapple, and the savory chicken placates the tartness. This may just be Hawaiian pizza to unite the people.

This limited flavor will be available until the end of the summer. Devoured Pizza is popping up at Big Mood Natural Wines this upcoming Thursday, so indulge in a glass of white wine to pair with this decadent summer pie.

Devoured Pizza is located at 3119 Terrace St., Kansas City, MO 64111. Follow them on Instagram for info on pop-up events.

Kinship Café’s grilled PB&J sammy

Kinship café is putting a new-school twist on an old-school classic—a grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

The sandwich is filled with organic blackberry or strawberry jam and smooth organic peanut butter and finally drizzled with honey. The classic is grilled to toasty perfection, resulting in a masterpiece that’s crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside.

The owner, TJ, even recommends topping the childhood favorite with some Cholula sauce.

Located in Strawberry Hill, the coffee shop also recently began serving up crispy hashbrowns. Think McDonald’s style hashbrowns, but with less factory farming. These golden delights are the perfect to-go snack while making a coffee run.

Kinship Café is located at 719 N 6th St., Kansas City, KS 66101. They are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. They are closed Sunday.

Housewife’s pot roast noodle soup

Housewife is announcing that soup weather is officially here. If you’re dreaming of fall, the bistro is two steps ahead of you. The quaint eatery is now showcasing pot roast noodle soup as their new Soup of the Day.

The process of this hearty meal begins with a beef pot roast that is slow-cooked for 12 hours with a rich broth containing garlic, ginger, lemongrass, soy sauce, chilies, and spices. Once finished, it’s served over rice noodles and topped with fresh snow peas, bean sprouts, and cilantro.

The beef is oh-so-tender, and the specialty menu item is reminiscent of pho with its addition of crunchy veggies. The savory profile of this brothy noodle dish will transport you to 75 degrees and cloudy.

Housewife is located at 801 Main St. Suite 104, Grandview, MO 64030. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.