Dish & Drink KC: Fried Chicken Biscuit at The Glass Cat Cafe and Pomegranate Iced Tea at Homer’s Coffee House

The purrfect chicken biscuit at The Glass Cat Cafe

My cat, Fred, has his own shrine in our house. It’s filled with drawings, letters, and a Siamese Beanie Baby that I found at a yard sale. He has been the subject of many videos, Instagram posts, and journal entries. He was the gateway drug to my life as a cat mom, and I will never go back.

Naturally, I was excited to find The Glass Cat Cafe so close to home. I was expecting themed decor and maybe a few felines roaming around the grounds, especially since it’s located right across from Bonner Animal Rescue. Unfortunately, I did not encounter a single cat, but I still consider my visit worthwhile. This new diner has a plain exterior, and it’s sparsely decorated, but it serves up delicious breakfast and lunch options in an area that’s sorely oversaturated with chains.

Glass Cat was nominated for Best Breakfast and Best Chicken Sandwich in our Best of KC 2023— yet another reason you should try it for yourself!— and it’s obvious why from your first bite.

The Fried Chicken Biscuit is served with honey butter, blackberry jam, and a side of hash browns ($9). The chicken is crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and all-around filling, especially when sandwiched between two biscuits dripping with butter.

The butter actually left a small puddle on my plate— if that’s not your vibe, let your server know in advance— but I mopped most of it up with my perfectly crisped hashbrowns. If anything, I’d request a thicker smear of the mouth-watering blackberry jam, which adds a touch of sweetness that takes the dish to the next level.

Since biscuits are made fresh in small batches throughout the day, you’re always going to have the freshest, fluffiest one possible. Consider asking for yours with the pumpkin butter made by eight-year-old Emma from OLL Souls Jellies and Jams. She’s recently started her business as a way to honor her great-grandmother, who taught her how to make jelly a few years ago and has recently passed away.

What’s on the menu besides breakfast? Well, I’m glad you asked! Sourdough boules filled with seasonal soup, cabbage rolls with mashed potatoes and green beans, fried goat cheese balls, truffle fries, French dip, the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, and apple dumplings abound.

The Glass Cafe is located at 11657 Kaw Dr., Bonner Springs, KS.

Maintaining community at Homer’s Coffee House

Homer’s Coffee House is the Kansas City equivalent of Luke’s Diner— except they welcome people hanging out, host live music every weekend, and aren’t a grumpy one-man show.

Actually, there are a lot of differences between Homer’s and Luke’s, but they are spiritually similar in their simple menus and central roles in their respective communities.

Homer’s has been around for 20 years, and it supports several nonprofits, both in KC and abroad. Homer’s House Church meets in the conference room every Sunday at 10 a.m. Small businesses like Mythos Hot Sauce sell their wares on a shelf near the door. It’s kind of the original OP hang.

The coffee shop has indoor and outdoor seating, with a raised stage by the windows. It’s a little dated and not as flashy as many of its hipster cousins. The main seating area could work in a pinch as a conversation pit for the likes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show (so, yes, I’m a fan).

The Pomegranate Iced Tea ($2.40) is a gorgeous pink, and it comes with a free refill. It’s lighter than coffee, but it sounds just as sophisticated while ordering, which means it is fit to accompany girl dinner.

My girl dinner (lunch?) this time around was a Southwest Grilled Cheese (bacon, a single, partially-melted slice of pepper jack, and a too-thin spread of guacamole on sourdough) ($6.95). There’s not much to say about this sandwich. It’s a quick fix for hunger, and that’s about it.

However, my cousin regularly drives 15 minutes just for one of their chocolate espresso brownies (only to experience extreme disappointment on the days when they sell out!). If you’re hungry, I suggest skipping the sandwich and grabbing an item from the pastry case.

Homer’s Coffee House is located at 7126 West 80th St., Overland Park, KS 66204. Every weekend, Homer’s hosts a live musical performance from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.