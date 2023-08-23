Dish & Drink KC: Fresh-baked donuts from Hana’s and sourdough from Hammerschmidt’s Farm Stand

Donut pass up the opportunity to eat at Hana’s

I love desserts and affirmations in equal measure.

When I have a dentist visit coming up, I’m extra mindful about brushing, flossing, and mouthwashing. To reward myself for this diligence (and for staying still while a stranger has their hands in my mouth), I pick out a bakery for afterward.

This time, I left my dentist’s office glowing (“You should write a column on dental hygiene because your teeth are perfect!”) and immediately drove to Hana’s Donuts.

I’ve lived in Kansas City all my life, but I’ve never had much reason to hang out in Argentine. It’s not near any of my friend’s homes, my favorite parks, or work—but one trip to Hana’s convinced me that it’s worth the detour.

The donut shop is located in a mini strip mall next to a liquor store, which means that there’s plenty of off-street parking, and you can double-dip while party planning.

The bestsellers list includes the original glazed, the red velvet cake, the apple fritter, and the wild blueberry fritter, but it’s hard to go wrong. You can easily fill a box with a dozen donuts just by thinking out loud.

I chose the wild blueberry fritter, the pistachio almond, the orange zest, the raspberry lace, and the raspberry old-fashioned. Unfortunately, I locked eyes with the wedding cake donuts after I already checked out.

I didn’t eat five donuts by myself, although I definitely could have. After my mom got off work, we split each of them in half. Here are our definitive rankings:

Raspberry old-fashioned. I love the cakey texture and the fresh flavor throughout. My mom loves the gorgeous, flaky icing. This donut could win beauty contests. Raspberry lace. There’s something about the raspberries. The glaze on this donut and the wild blueberry fritter is so delicious, and we were scraping it off our plates when it crumbled off the pastry itself. Wild blueberry fritter. Pistachio almond. The icing is thick and true to flavor, plus the topped almonds add texture. It’s a milder, less sweet flavor for a donut than you might be used to, but it’s a solid choice. Orange zest. I love oranges, and I love orange flavoring, but that didn’t come across here. It’s a good donut— just not if you’re expecting big flavor.

Hana’s Donuts is located at 2131 South 34th St., Kansas City, KS 66106.

Bread is life at Merriam Farmers Market

If I had to list the top ten things that keep me sane in a capitalist society, farmers’ markets would be up there.

Locally-grown produce, handmade candles, jars of honey, freshly-picked flowers— it’s sustainable self-care that supports your community, and what could be better than that?

When I buy a loaf of bread from one of the stands, I secretly picture myself as Belle from Beauty and the Beast, winding her way through her quaint little French town.

A few weeks ago, I was invited to a grown-up dinner party where I was asked to bring a few side dishes, so of course, I visited the Merriam Farmers Market to pick something up.

Hammerschmidt’s Farm Stand is based in Wellsville, Kansas, and they’re regulars at Merriam. They sell a variety of goods, including triple berry pies, rosy tomatoes, and soup mix, but my new favorite is their Walnut Sage Sourdough loaf.

It has the natural tanginess that many of us have come to love about sourdough with the warm, woodsy taste of sage and a semi-crunchy texture from the walnuts. I chose to pair it with a jar of black raspberry jam from The Jelly Man, Bob Bradwell, who also has a regular stand at Merriam Farmers Market.

The Walnut Sage is a sizeable loaf, which makes it perfect for sharing with family and friends. It was a huge success at the dinner party, with several people asking for the seller’s information and taking a few slices home for breakfast the next day. The jam is the perfect thickness and sweetness to accompany sourdough, making black raspberry a definite winner in my book.

The Merriam Farmers Market is located at 5740 Merriam Drive, Merriam, KS 66203, and is open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May to September.