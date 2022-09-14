Dish & Drink KC: Fall concoctions at Jinkies! Coffee and Hangout, decadent crêpes at Seven Swans, and Tina Turner’s Buck Tui appearance

Jinkies! Coffee and Hangout’s Creative Fall Brews

The grooviest coffee shop in town, Jinkies! Coffee and Hangout, is getting creative with their holiday-inspired brews. The coffee shop’s Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice drink breaks the pumpkin spice latte mold with its marshmallow additive.

This cozy drink still has pumpkin spice but tastes like a campfire with its toasted marshmallow syrup and a garnish of dehydrated marshmallows.

Too sweet for your tastes? The no. 1 selling drink is also available as a sugar-free option.

Night of the Living Corn, a caramel corn latte, is the ideal beverage for horror movie fans. The latte is infused with popcorn, topped with a red caramel drizzle, and despite its gory appearance, tastes deliciously sweet and buttery.

The Chai Cider Latte is a sophisticated blend of fall flavors and highlights local goods with chai tea from Hugo Tea Company and apple cider from Louisburg Cider Mill.

Jinkies! Coffee and Hangout is located at 8350 W 151st St., Overland Park, KS 66223. They are open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. They are closed Monday.

Seven Swans Crêperie sweet and savory crêpes

Seven Swans Crêperie is serving up apple pie deliciousness but in fluffy crêpe form. The new menu item consists of homemade apple crisp filling stuffed and folded within a buttery crêpe. To satisfy your sweet tooth even more, the sweet treat is sprinkled with an oat crumble and spiced pecans, served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and topped with a dollop of whipped cream.

Other seasonal items gracing the menu are an orange cardamom latte and The Vermonter, a savory crêpe filled with rosemary sausage from Wiener Kitchen, sharp white cheddar, and maple caramelized apples.

Seven Swans is located at 1746 Washington St., Kansas City, MO 64108. They are open Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Buck Tui’s You’re Simply the Zest cocktail

Tina Turner is in the house! Or at least on Buck Tui’s new cocktail menu. You’re Simply the Zest is a sparkling libation complete with Restless Spirits Duffy’s Run Vodka, Builders Botanical Gin, and prosecco. The curry leaves and charred lemon juice deliver a smokey flavor up front, which is cut perfectly by the bubbly prosecco.

The aromatic cocktail is a great way to enjoy the last days of patio weather as it takes thirsty patrons on a rollercoaster ride of sour, savory, and sweet.

Buck Tui BBQ is located at 6737 W 75th St., Overland Park, KS 66204. Hours vary by day.