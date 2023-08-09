Dish & Drink KC: End-of-summer sweets at Poppy’s Ice Cream and Anita’s Famous Rolls

Poppy’s Ice Cream & Coffee House scoops are always fresh

Poppy’s Ice Cream & Coffee House attracts a line even on cooler days. Its artisanal flavors are produced in micro-batches in-house, which means that it has a rotating lineup of fresh, tasty ice creams and sorbets to pair with hand-rolled waffle cones.

Although ice cream is the main event for most customers, coffee doesn’t take the backseat here. Broadway Café’s brews are available and even enhanced by items on Poppy’s Signature menu, including the Gianduja Espresso Shake (chocolate and hazelnut ice cream with a double shot of espresso) ($7). =

The indecisive orderer can “take a flight” of five mini scoops for $5.50 or ten for $10.50. Poppy’s inventive and well-rounded menu has all of the classics as well as Fringe Beer, Cabernet Bittersweet, and Black Forest Cake.

When I visited on a Tuesday evening, the Cherry-Limeade Sorbet was sold-out, so my five-scoop flight pivoted to include the Cassis Lime and Mango Peachy Lemonade sorbets instead. While both were delicious, the lime was more surprising and juicy with a gorgeous pink color. The sorbet’s texture is stickier and stretchier than I was expecting, clinging to my spoon and proving its super-fresh quality. All sorbets are dairy-free and vegan.

Before I committed to a scoop of the Cabernet Bittersweet, the cashier recommended that I try a sample, as it’s more of an acquired taste. I’m not sure that I’d eat a whole cone of it, but it’s worth including in your flight if you’re a wine lover or just feel like trying something new. It’s a mild, mellow flavor—almost like the ice cream version of an after-dinner palate cleanser.

The Black Forest Cake is extra creamy with bites of cherry and chocolate swirls. It’s a more elevated, adult version of the beloved cake batter.

From my first spoonful of the Gianduja, I could see why it’s so popular in an espresso shake. If you’re gunning for a double scoop, it’s a perfect complement to the Café Bustelo Espresso or whatever coffee flavor is available at the moment. The chocolate hazelnut combo is also great for Nutella fans.

No matter what you choose, you won’t be disappointed—but my favorite overall flavor and top recommendation has to be the Black Sea Salt Chocolate. The saltiness enhances the rich chocolate flavor like nothing else, and it’s an excellent option for the Affogato (one scoop of your choice with a double shot of espresso) ($6).

Poppy’s is located in a family-friendly, walkable area with lots of other locally-owned businesses. It’s the ideal spot to grab a cone and take a stroll, whether you’re with family or friends, or practicing self-love on a solo excursion.

Poppy’s Ice Cream & Coffee House is located at 307 SE Douglas St., Lee’s Summit, MO, 64063.

Going nuts for Anita’s Famous Rolls

In 2020, Anita Bible-VanVickle transformed a vacant former Subway into a successful North Kansas City bakery. Since then, she has been rolling out (get it?) quality baked goods for customers as well as donating treats to local fire departments, senior centers, and schools.

The Dark Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookie is on the thicker, doughier side. It’s chewy and semi-sweet with a substantial heft that makes for a filling snack. Reluctant hikers might find themselves more motivated if they replace their granola bars with these.

Anita’s Maple Pecan Cinnamon Roll has a winningly sweet, sticky toffee flavor. Somehow, the icing is even better when encrusted over the mini-pan of rolls than it is when runny. The texture of the bread beneath is almost like cotton candy—delicate, airy, and sugary. Whole pecans top it all off with a buttery crunch.

Anita also serves box lunches with a sandwich or wrap, gourmet chips, and one of her sizeable cookies. Homemade lasagna and chicken pot pie are available seasonally, and so are pre-order pies for the holidays.

Anita’s Famous Rolls is located at 7715 NW Prairie View Rd., Kansas City, MO 64151.