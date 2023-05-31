Dish & Drink KC: Dole Whip at KC Whip and Company and paletas at Palacana

Whip it real good

KC Whip and Company offer a sweet alternative for those with dietary restrictions and allergies. The soft-serve Dole Whip is vegan and dairy- and gluten-free. It comes in the classic pineapple as well as strawberry, cherry, raspberry, mango, orange, lemon, lime, watermelon, and pomegranate.

The whip combines the creaminess of ice cream with the tanginess of frozen yogurt in natural, fruity flavors. Pair it with the freshly-squeezed lemonade, available in strawberry or original.

Interestingly enough, KC Whip also serves frozen cheesecake on a stick and loaded baked potatoes—textbook food truck fare. You can even order it in Chicken Bacon Ranch or Breakfast style (with the usual butter and cheese in addition to bacon, scrambled eggs, and salsa).

The truck is available for private events, but you can also track it down at local public celebrations like the Excelsior Springs Waterfest from June 23-24.

To schedule KC Whip and Company for an event, contact them through the website or by email at kcpineapplewhip@gmail.com

Authentic Mexican ice cream at Palacana

Palacana (formerly known as Paleterías Tropicana) began serving homemade ice cream in 2004 and has since grown into a local empire with four company-owned stores and two partnership stores.

Although Palacana is still best known for its ice cream and paletas, it also serves an expansive menu of sweets (churros, funnel cake, chocolate-dipped bananas, and crepes), snacks (nachos, homemade potato chips, and fruit with chamoy), and meals (tortas, empanadas, quesadillas, tacos, burritos, burgers, and wings).

Paletas are Mexican popsicles packed with cream, nuts, fresh fruit, and more. Palacana offers traditional flavors like pineapple, mango, and strawberry, as well as some more whimsical options, like egg nog or bubblegum.

The piña colada pop is everything you’d hope for, with the added bonus of maraschino cherries and coconut shavings. It melts fast, but the refreshing taste will have you licking droplets off your arm like a kid to keep from wasting a single mouthful.

Palacana has six locations at 151 S. 18th St., Kansas City, KS 66102; 830 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108; 8159 State Ave., Kansas City, KS 66112; 3622 Noland Rd., Independence, MO 64055; 539 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe, KS 66061; and 2021 N. Amidon Ave., Wichita, KS 67203.