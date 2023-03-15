Dish & Drink KC: Comfort lunch at Grünauer, double-dipping at Garozzo’s, living the high life at Gram & Dun

Healthy(ish) fried food at Grünauer

If any fried food can possibly taste fresh, then it’s the pork schnitzel at Grünauer.

The Austrian and Central European cuisine offered in the historic Freight House offers the best of both worlds. It’s beautifully plated and bursting with flavor.

The Viennese potato and cucumber salads are delicate and creamy with perfectly thin slices. Unlike the Midwest equivalents, the serving size and heaviness will not require a nap immediately after eating.

Some of Grünauer’s finest lunch options are served Saturday and Sunday only.

The Kaiserschmarrn—a stack of Austrian pancakes—is presented with a side of applesauce. Fluffy on the outside, slightly crispy on the outside, and all-around melt-in-your-mouth soft, Kaiserschmarrn is not over-sweet. The mark of a good European restaurant in America is that it refuses to cater to the typical sugar fest we’ve learned to crave, and this is where Grünauer shines.

The Tiroler Gröstl is a fry-up favorite on the ski slopes of Tirol. This carb-heavy alpine potato hash is served with fried eggs blanketing shallots and bacon. Order it on a frigid day for the full effect.

And, of course, we can’t forget the schnitzel. Grünauer offers both pork and veal pan-fried options.

Grünauer is located at 101 W 22nd St, Kansas City, MO 64108.

Garozzo’s will convince you to double-dip your restaurant picks

Garozzo’s is the type of restaurant that will motivate you to visit twice in one week. Its classic selection of wine and romantic Italian music combined with its intimate atmosphere makes for the perfect date night(s).

For sophisticated tipsiness that doesn’t break the bank, order the Prosecco Riondo. And since—as we all know—there’s no better way to impress a first date than to order an appetizer, consider the calamari fritti for your first course. The lemony scampi sauce served alongside it pairs nicely with the fruity sweetness of the Prosecco.

Given that Mike Garozzo literally invented the chicken spiedini, you can’t go wrong with any of the restaurant’s variations. Choose from the Garozzo (amogio sauce, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and herbs), the Georgio (tomatoes, basil, garlic, spinach, and olive oil), the Gabriella (topped with diablo sauce), and the Samantha (alfredo sauce and artichoke hearts). The tender, marinated chicken is served with a side of either angel hair or fettuccine.

Finish your meal with the Cafe Garozzo, a deliciously warm, coffee-flavored liqueur that’s also an aphrodisiac (*wink, wink*).

Garozzo’s has two locations at 526 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64106 and 9950 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210.

Gram & Dun is the opposite of slumming it

All you have to do is take one look at Gram & Dun to know that it’s rich people shit. The outdoor seating is arranged next to classy fire pits. The indoor seating features fancy wood and tile work. If you find yourself for a friend’s birthday or an anniversary (or just a night out—who knows, you could have money!), here is what to order to ensure that you focus on the food and not your spending:

The Asian Pig Wings features three skewered baby porkers, lightly glazed in saké soy and topped with cilantro. There is a fair amount of meat, and it can be passed off as a full meal instead of just an appetizer.

The Chicken Caprese sandwich is comprised of grilled chicken, tomato, arugula, basil pesto, and mozzarella on Farm to Market ciabatta bread. It is served with a choice of fries or a salad, either of which is an excellent choice.

If you can’t afford food but you can afford to get hammered (more power to you), then pick a drink that can double as a dessert! The Tiramisu Martini off the dessert cocktail menu will fill you up as much as a martini can. Honestly, any time that Kahlua is in a drink, it’s probably going to be a win.

Gram & Dun is located at 600 Ward Pkwy, Kansas City, MO 64112.