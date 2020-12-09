Dish & Drink KC: Chriskindlmarkt at the Campground, and more cozy (and safe) holiday food and drink options

Check it out: Chriskindlmarkt at the Campground

Chris Ciesel and Cristin Llewellyn started the Campground (now located at 1531 Genessee) out of their ultra-cozy backyard shed, which had been fashioned into what looked and felt like a tiny bespoke lodge out of a Wes Anderson film. Their latest efforts at Covid-safe hospitality mark somewhat of a return to that form with Chriskindlmarkt. In the parking lot at the Campground, the couple and their team have set up a handful of small sheds, decorated inside and out with vintage furniture and decor, which both function as personal spaces for parties of two to enjoy drinks and food from the Campground, as well as vendor spaces for local wares for sale ahead of the holidays. Chriskindlmarkt is inspired by outdoor holiday night markets in Germany (Christkindl is Germany’s version of Santa Claus) and throughout Europe as well as in cities like New York and Chicago. Ciesel, in fact, grew up visiting downtown Chicago’s Christkindlmarkt, which takes place at Daley Plaza each year throughout December.

The Campground’s Christkindlmarkt is open from 5-10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through December 20. Private reservations of the “cabins” are no longer available, but fireside hangout space is still available to those who bring their own outdoor chairs and blankets. To drink, guests can opt for warm cocktails including hot toddys, glühwein (natural wines blended with Cognac, aromatized wines, apple whiskey, and mulling spices), and Mexican Hot Cocoa (milk, cocoa, cinnamon, chile de arbol, vanilla/cocoa whipped cream, and of course, mezcal). To eat, pick up “fireside food” like broccoli and cheddar hand pies, as well as fresh Bavarian pretzels from Heirloom Bakery & Hearth. You can even purchase a make your own s’mores kit to make over the campfires. Shop ceramics, candles and incense from Jack’s Daughters, vintage clothing and gifts from Fetch, and hand-picked item for home from Coveted Home, among other items. Visit the Campground on instagram to stay posted on additional vendors, as well as food and drink specials.

More holiday market-ing

The Strawberry Swing Holiday Market, an independent craft fair, typically takes place inside of the great hall at Union Station (30 West Pershing Road), but this year the market has moved outside onto the back lawn. There are more than 40 local vendors as well as food trucks. Pick up items from KC Canning Company, Messner Bee Farm, Archival Designs, the KC Clay Guild, and many more. The Market will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through December 20. Tickets should be purchased in advance because attendance is limited to maintain social distancing. Right now you can get buy-one, get-one-free tickets using code BOGOSSICF. Learn more and pick up those tickets here.

More options for food and drink this week

The Antler Room (2506 Holmes Road) is now offering curbside pickup, and there are a lot of options here. You can get items off of their regular menu, like the almost indescribably good khachapuri (pictured above). This Georgian-inspired flatbread is kind of like the best pizza you’ve likely never had: house-made pastry is topped with house-made ricotta, feta, confit garlic and nettles, all topped with a fresh egg that you mix around into the hot dish to make an incredibly flavorful and rich super cheesy fork-and-knife bite. You can also pick up their fresh pasta served with Icelandic lamb, walnut cauliflower, and more. There are also bottled cocktails, wine flights, and a whole lot more. Place your prepaid order here.

