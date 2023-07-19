Dish & Drink KC: Chimichangas at Calaveras and chai at Love, Coffee

Calaveras plays with its theme unexpectedly and refreshingly

When you hear “Day of the Dead-themed restaurant,” you probably picture an explosion of brightly colored sugar skulls, candles, flowers, altars, and down-to-earth Mexican street food. That’s not Calaveras.

Calaveras is located in a century-old building that seats 200 underneath vaulted ceilings and sparkling chandeliers. The black, white, and silver decor (complete with miniature skulls grinning from the sides of the booths) is the vision of co-owner Lanni Edwards, who has a background in interior design.

El Día de los Muertos places emphasis on family—and, in this case, family-owned. Married restauranteurs Lanni and Josh Edwards, and Josh’s father Jeff, first invested in historic downtown Lee’s Summit with Smoke Brewing Company in 2016.

Executive Chef Josh Laufketter formerly worked at Bluestem, which placed in the James Beard Award semi-finals multiple times before its permanent closure in 2020. His approach to the menu is heavily focused on appetizing plating.

The Shredded Chicken Chimichanga ($15) is stuffed with sautéed peppers and onions, grilled corn, black beans, and Chihuahua cheese, then topped with queso. The side of moist, fluffy cilantro lime rice is an added bonus.

If you’re ordering the Hangover Nachos ($11), you’re probably feeling super hungry or super ill. Either way, you won’t be disappointed. The crispy, juicy pork belly will give you something to focus on other than a pounding headache. The salsa (your choice of verde or rojo) mixes nicely with a splash of Mexican beer. Salty Cotija cheese brings out the flavor of the fried egg on top. Fresh cilantro and lime fend off scurvy like an evil spirit.

The Frozen Bar is a mini menu of shots and cocktails, including the Cold Fashioned ($14) slushie and the Strawberry Limeade ($11). Order one near the front windows for the convenience of being inside with a suitable dose of outdoor weather, as the windows pop open in a garage door-style setup.

Calaveras is located at 219 SE Main St, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063.

Love coffee? Scope out Love, Coffee

Love, Coffee is a hyper-local neighborhood coffee shop, complete with a drive-thru and backed by a powerhouse restaurant team.

It’s the sister store to the popular Martin City Brewing Company, meaning its food is made in-house at MCBC, and its pints of ice cream are sourced from Martin City Ice Cream Co. Even the coffee is roasted locally by the newest addition to the company’s family, All the Love Roasting Co.

Along with the typical menu staples and flavor add-ins, there’s a summer menu of frosty specialty drinks.

While the Pineapple Matcha can be ordered either hot or iced, the barista recommended the latter. The smooth, light taste of the green tea is sweetened slightly by the pineapple, but there’s no hint of the overpowering acidity that typically accompanies the fruit.

The Iced Peach Chai Tea is a gorgeous go-to drink. Like the matcha, the chai takes center stage in terms of flavor, but the peach plays the supporting role as a pleasant, fragrant add-in, which is probably why it’s featured in half the items on the summer menu.

The Iced Honey Peach Cooler is a shot of espresso with milk and peach nectar that’s then drizzled in honey for extra sweetness. The Peach Tea Slush is an icy black tea and peach nectar combo. The Tropical Tea is flavored with pineapple and coconut, while the Shaken Pineapple Cold Brew is pretty much what it sounds like, with the addition of sweet cream.

Still sweating? Pick up a pint of the piña colada ice cream for the road.

Love, Coffee is located at 813 SW Lemans Lane, Lee’s Summit, MO 64082.