Dish & Drink KC: Charred chow from Pigwich, acaí bowls in the Northland, and a murder mystery dinner

Enjoy a deathly good dinner and a show at Deep Roots next Tuesday

Do you crave your meals with a side of murder-laden comedy? Deep Roots in Kansas City, Kansas has the event for you.

The sister eatery of the Homesteader Café is hosting a crime-themed dinner party in partnership with the Levity Players Group, an interactive murder mystery theater group that performs during dinners at various Kansas City restaurants.

The plot revolves around a play by Joel Train called When I Grow Up I Want God or Evolution to Make Me into a Droid Noid or an Intelligent Phone Owner (say that three times fast).

It’s a self-described courtroom potboiler concerning whether creationism or evolution should be taught in public schools. Before the rehearsal can be completed, a murder is committed. And the show takes off from there.

As for the dinner, a three-course meal is served.

The dishes begin with a green salad topped with various veggies and a choice of dressing. Patrons can then choose from one of three entrees including a Porchetta made with Italian-roasted pork loin served on polenta, seafood pasta with shrimp and scallops in pesto and sundried tomato cream sauce, and vegetarian lasagna.

The dessert is chef’s choice—something with a “spring fling” theme—to add to a night of many surprises.

Seating opens at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $60 each, and reservations can be made by calling Deep Roots at 913-677-4502.

Deep Roots is located at 4601 Shawnee Drive, Kansas City, KS 66106. It’s open from 11a.m. – 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 4-9 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday through Tuesday.

Meat or no meat, your tastebuds are in for a good time at Pigwich

Most know Pigwich for their signature local meats, but they also have sandwiches for vegetarians.

As a true meat lover who grew up on Texas barbeque, I don’t normally go for the plant-based option at a joint with “pig” in the name. But I happen to keep good company with herbivores and often see their faces fall somber when presented with little options.

So, I decided to see if these meat masters could infuse that same smoked flavor into some vegetables.

I chose the tomato and cheese sandwich, which was an interesting hybrid of a caprese and a Philly cheesesteak. It starts with a massive baguette smeared with garlic aioli and topped with tomato and arugula.

The second layer is where the smoke comes in. A heaping portion of charred vegetables and toasted provolone cheese curds are piled on top of the fresh stuff, resulting in a satisfying bite with three harmonious flavor profiles.

I enjoyed it with a pint of sweet potato fries, which are some of the best I’ve had in the city. Be sure to grab plenty of free sauces available in the cooler behind the counter including garlic aioli, barbecue sauce, ranch, and sriracha aioli—my personal favorite.

The hot and salty fare is best washed down with a Peace Tea, also available in the cooler (and a fabulous road trip drink if you ever need a sweet sip on the go).

If you happen to be there on a weekend during your farmer’s market trip, head over to Local Pig next door and stock up on their killer breakfast burritos and hot sauce.

Pigwich is located inside City Market at 20 East 5th Street, Kansas City, MO 64106. It’s open every day from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Pura Vida lives life by the bowl in North KC

As warmer weather is welcomed by Kansas Citians far and wide, the hankering for a cold treat comes creeping in. Pura Vida is here to squash that with its cold and colorful acaí bowls.

Acaí bowls consist of sorbet made from the acaí berry and bring notes of blackberry, raspberry, and even chocolate. They’re also known for their vibrant purple hue and various toppings, making for both a delectable and aesthetic snack.

Patrons can choose from 10 varieties of the creation. The OG flavor is the Pura Vida, topped with sliced banana, toasted sweetened coconut, and nut butter.

Other options include the Volcano, made with the sorbet and topped with dark cocoa cookie crumbs, salted mixed nuts, and drizzled with a berry puree.

If you really want to go all out on the decadence front, go for El Toro. It’s topped with cinnamon cereal, banana slices, and smothered in a spicy Mexican chocolate sauce followed by whipped cream and a pinch of heat.

They also have customizable sizes like the “mini” bowl for under $2. You can go hard on the toppings, running you a buck per extra selection.

The shop carries Costa Rican coffee from the Tarrazu region, making it a viable stop for breakfast and your morning brew.

If you’re a frequent visitor to the Lee’s Summit Farmers Market, you’ll spot their hot pink truck there this Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon.

Pura Vida KC Acai Cafe is located in the Burlington Creek Shops at 6203 NW 63rd Terrace, KCMO, 64151. It’s open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.